Salt Lake City hits 93 degrees in October, a first in over 100 years

Oct 4, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that the Salt Lake City Airport hit 93 degrees for the first time since 1874 on Friday, breaking a monthly high-temperature record.

Weather specialists track the heat at the Salt Lake City International Airport. The National Weather Services at Salt Lake City reported that at 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 4, the heat reached the highest temperature since 1874, when the period of record began.

Weather

Salt Lake City hits 93 degrees in October, a first in over 100 years

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that the Salt Lake City Airport hit 90 degrees for the first time since 1874 on Friday, breaking a monthly high-temperature record.

3 hours ago

