Salt Lake City hits 93 degrees in October, a first in over 100 years

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that the Salt Lake City Airport hit 93 degrees for the first time since 1874 on Friday, breaking a monthly high-temperature record.

