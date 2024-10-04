On the Site:
If you’ve called 911 in Salt Lake city, the KSL Investigators want to hear from you

Oct 4, 2024, 4:41 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm

FILE...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Investigators are digging into 911 call responses in Utah’s largest city. If you have called 911 for help in Salt Lake City, please take a moment to fill out the form below.

Answers are anonymous, but if you’re open to speaking to the KSL Investigators about your experience, there’s an option to include your contact information so we can reach you to learn more.

Responses to this form will be used to further important public safety reporting.

Create your own user feedback survey

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

