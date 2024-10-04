On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Every Utah high school student now guaranteed admission to higher education school

Oct 4, 2024, 5:34 PM

A student at Utah Valley University in Orem on July 31. The Utah System of Higher Education will al...

A student at Utah Valley University in Orem on July 31. The Utah System of Higher Education will allow every high school student in Utah admission to at least one of the 16 public higher education institutions in the state, regardless of GPA. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah System of Higher Education will now allow every high school student in Utah admission to at least one of the 16 public higher education institutions in the state, regardless of GPA.

Admit Utah” is the state’s first simplified and guaranteed admissions initiative and will serve as a central hub for students, families and educators to navigate the college admissions process.

“They’re guaranteed admission into at least one,” Trisha Dugovic, spokeswoman for USHE, said. “That could be anywhere from a tech college up to the four-year universities.”

Dugovic said the University of Utah and Utah State University are the only public universities in the state that have GPA requirements to attend. That means 14 colleges and universities will grant admission to Utah students without a GPA requirement.

“Admit Utah marks a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure that every Utah student has access to a quality college education,” Cydni Tetro, Utah Board of Higher Education member, said in a statement. “This platform will provide students with even more clarity and simplicity in the college application process, empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations with confidence.”

Along with guaranteed college admission, the platform includes other features designed to make the college application process easier for students.

One way this new platform is designed to assist students is through guidance for undecided students. The platform offers resources to assist undecided students in exploring their options and offering financial aid guidance, helping them find the best fit among in-state public institutions.

Additionally, the initiative enhances the integration of college preparation into Utah’s K-12 education system, “ensuring students are better informed and prepared for the next steps in their academic journey,” USHE said in a release.

With October marking College Application and Financial Aid Awareness Month, the launch of the initiative comes at an opportune time, giving seniors real-time admissions updates and guidance on completing college applications during October and beyond.

“This initiative paves the way for students to pursue their academic goals without unnecessary obstacles,” Geoffrey Landward, commissioner of higher education, said in a statement. “We firmly believe that every Utah student deserves the opportunity to succeed in college and we are confident that ‘Admit Utah’ will be instrumental in making that a reality.”

As the initiative evolves, it aims to further streamline the admissions process through enhanced data integration with K-12 schools in the state, even integrating AI technology to provide students with real-time assistance to navigate the often daunting admissions process.

People can find more information on the initiative at admitutah.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

A student at Utah Valley University in Orem on July 31. The Utah System of Higher Education will al...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Every Utah high school student now guaranteed admission to higher education school

The Utah System of Higher Education will now allow every high school student in Utah admission to at least one of the 16 public higher education institutions in the state, regardless of GPA.

31 minutes ago

FILE - Bibles are displayed in Miami. Religious publishers say President Trump's most recently prop...

Ken Miller, Associated Press

Bibles that Oklahoma wants for schools match version backed by Trump

Oklahoma is soliciting bids for Bible suppliers to provide their wares for the state’s education department – and the specific requirements fit Bibles endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

57 minutes ago

A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. ...

KSL NewsRadio

USU volleyball joins growing list forfeiting San Jose State University games over transgender player

The Utah State University’s women’s volleyball team is forfeiting its match against San Jose State University, joining a list of growing teams foregoing playing the team that reportedly includes a transgender player.

1 day ago

FILE...

Carlysle Price

More Utah schools hit with a ‘potential hoax threat’

Schools in the Box Elder and Jordan School Districts were notified of a potentially false threat made to students. Law enforcement officials are investigating the threat's credibility.

1 day ago

students walking near rail tracks...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police: Multiple reports of Kearns High School students being robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating at least four cases of Kearns High School students being robbed at gunpoint just outside of the school.

2 days ago

Following Kian Hamilton's death, Canyons School District parents push to have students with gang af...

Debbie Worthen

Parents want known gang members barred from attending in-person school

There was not a dry eye in the room as Kian Hamilton's mother addressed the Canyons District School board Tuesday night. Her son, a 16-year-old, was stabbed to death by another teen police say is a known violent gang member.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Every Utah high school student now guaranteed admission to higher education school