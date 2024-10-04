On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship In Southern Utah

Oct 4, 2024, 5:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

IVINS, Utah – It’s been over 60 years since the PGA Tour has come to Utah. With the field mostly set for the upcoming Black Desert Championship, that streak will come to an end very soon. 

128 of the 132-player field has been set with the final four spots to be filled through an open qualifier on Monday.

Eight players in the field have Utah ties, including six current and former BYU Cougars.

Zac Blair, Patrick Fishburn, Peter Kuest, and Mike Weir are all BYU alums. Zac Jones is currently a senior in Provo and Kihei Akina is a senior at Lone Peak who’s committed to BYU.

St. George native Jay Don Blake will be making his 500th PGA Tour start as a sponsor exemption. Davis County Director of Golf Dustin Volk will also be teeing off.

The list of notable golfers isn’t nearly complete there. Every name that follows has won at least four PGA Tour events.

Aaron Baddeley, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Lucas Glover, J.B. Holmes, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Ryan Moore, Brandt Snedeker, Nick Taylor, and Camilo Villegas.

The biggest achievement from a golfer in the field is likely from Glover who won the 2009 U.S. Open championship.

The Black Desert Championship will take place from Thursday, October 10, to Sunday, October 13, at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

Read more about the event and find tickets here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship In Southern Utah

With the field mostly set for the upcoming Black Desert PGA Tour Championship, a long-lasting streak will come to an end very soon. 

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Baseball Team to play at Smith’s Ballpark next season

The Utah Utes baseball team will remain in Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees, for one more season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz Vs. New Zealand Breakers

The Utah Jazz will kick off the 2024-25 preseason as they host the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night at the Delta Center.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Players React To Team Naming Clayton Keller As Captain

In response to Clayton Keller being name the Utah Hockey Club's first-ever Captain, several of his teammates shared their thoughts on the historic selection of the organization's new leader.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jay Hill Focusing On ‘Be Smart’ Advice After Health Scare

Hill continues to improve as he told Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Named First Utah Hockey Club Captain

With the announcement, Keller becomes the newest franchise captain and the first ever to wear the "C" on a Utah sweater.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship In Southern Utah