Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship In Southern Utah

IVINS, Utah – It’s been over 60 years since the PGA Tour has come to Utah. With the field mostly set for the upcoming Black Desert Championship, that streak will come to an end very soon.

128 of the 132-player field has been set with the final four spots to be filled through an open qualifier on Monday.

The third of eight tournaments in the 2024 FedExCup Fall continues next week at the Black Desert Championship (October 10-13). Field for the Black Desert Championship: pic.twitter.com/elp70gjIN6 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 4, 2024

Eight players in the field have Utah ties, including six current and former BYU Cougars.

Zac Blair, Patrick Fishburn, Peter Kuest, and Mike Weir are all BYU alums. Zac Jones is currently a senior in Provo and Kihei Akina is a senior at Lone Peak who’s committed to BYU.

St. George native Jay Don Blake will be making his 500th PGA Tour start as a sponsor exemption. Davis County Director of Golf Dustin Volk will also be teeing off.

PGA Tour’s inaugural Black Desert Championship will have 65-year-old Jay Don Blake in field https://t.co/heD5H3VUej pic.twitter.com/rdS7l1Bidv — Golfweek (@golfweek) October 4, 2024

The list of notable golfers isn’t nearly complete there. Every name that follows has won at least four PGA Tour events.

Aaron Baddeley, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Lucas Glover, J.B. Holmes, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Ryan Moore, Brandt Snedeker, Nick Taylor, and Camilo Villegas.

The biggest achievement from a golfer in the field is likely from Glover who won the 2009 U.S. Open championship.

The Black Desert Championship will take place from Thursday, October 10, to Sunday, October 13, at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

Read more about the event and find tickets here.

