Girl stabbed after her brother encouraged, arranged for her to fight, police say

CRIME

Oct 4, 2024, 6:07 PM

(FILE) - A Tooele County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (Tooele County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

(Tooele County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


TOOELE — A Tooele man is facing criminal charges after police say he encouraged his younger sister to fight another girl, resulting in the sister being stabbed multiple times.

Antonio Miguel Castaneda, 18, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and aggravated child abuse, second-degree felonies.

Castaneda arranged a fight between two teenage girls, one of whom is his sister, a police booking affidavit states. The ages of the girls were not immediately available.

After the incident, the sister showed text messages to police between her and her brother “where Mr. Castaneda had continued to antagonize the juveniles by exchanging the insults between the two juveniles,” the affidavit states.

The other teen told police that “Mr. Castaneda continued to antagonize and arrange the fight over a phone call between the juvenile suspect and the victim,” and also warned Castaneda that if a fight took place, she “would stab the victim,” according to the affidavit.

Tooele police on Thursday said Castaneda not only orchestrated the fight but made the situation worse by fabricating information to his sister about what was being said.

The sister told police that her brother “watched the fight take place” but did not try to stop it or help, the affidavit alleges.

“Video footage of the incident provided by the victim showed a knife visible and viewers of the fight identifying verbally that there is a weapon being used in the course of the altercation. The video further showed the juvenile suspect stab the victim multiple times. At no time in the video … did Mr. Castaneda attempt to intervene,” according to the affidavit.

The sister who was stabbed was “stable” on Thursday, police told KSL.com. The other teen was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

