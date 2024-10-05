Beware of harmful algal blooms while hunting in Utah, agencies say

UTAH COUNTY — With the start of waterfowl hunting season this weekend, experts are reminding hunters and recreators to watch out for harmful algal blooms.

“We just want people to know if they’re out recreating, particularly if they’re out waterfowl hunting, that there are a few things they should be aware of so they can stay safe,” said Faith Jolley, spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

As of Sep 27, there were 24 waterbodies in Utah under a warning or danger advisory, meaning the water has an overly elevated level of algal bloom toxins.

“If there’s a concentration of toxins high enough, we’ll make a recommendation to the local health department to post either a warning or a danger advisory, depending on what the levels are, and then we’ll continue monitoring those waterbodies until there’s consecutive samples where it comes up below those advisory levels,” said Ben Holcomb with the Division of Water Quality.

Harmful algal blooms can look like pea soup or spilled paint, Jolley said. If you notice an algal bloom, stay away from the water. Exposure to toxic algae can cause headaches, fever, and gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and vomiting.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to algae, seek emergency veterinary care immediately, as it can be life-threatening.

“We have seen that harmful algal blooms, and some of these algae mats, the toxins in those can be fatal to pets,” Jolley said. “So we just want to prevent any unfortunate incidents like that from occurring as people are out hunting this weekend.”

You can report any suspected harmful algal blooms to the Division of Water Quality by calling 801-536-4123.