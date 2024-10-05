On the Site:
CRIME

Pride flag thefts in Logan, Eagle Mountain are part of growing trend costing a nonprofit thousands 

Oct 4, 2024, 7:42 PM | Updated: 7:46 pm

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Multiple times in the last two weeks, pride flags have been ripped down and vandalized in Utah.

One of those incidents involved the tearing down of flags at the Logan Pride House, sponsored by Project Rainbow. The nonprofit organization highlights the issue as part of a growing nationwide trend amidst political divisions.

“In 2024, it’s not always the safe thing to do to be visible,” said Jacey Thornton, the Executive Director of Project Rainbow.

Thornton said that since 2023, the number of pride flags stolen from their organization has doubled.

Spencer Wright, a volunteer with Project Rainbow, said he was personally targeted.

“I came home at one or two in the morning and noticed that my flags were missing from my yard,” he said.”Is it hatred? Do they think it’s going to do anything? I want them to learn.”

A pride decoration vandalized.

A pride decoration was vandalized. (KSL TV)

In 2023, stolen pride flags cost Project Rainbow about $17,000. The group has started a community fund through their webpage for donations to help fund those replacements.

However, the desecration of pride flags is part of a growing trend of intolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community. Project Rainbow said that is largely due to political rhetoric causing division.

“It’s really disheartening to see national statistics for the first time say that the support for LGBTQ rights has taken a decline, for the first time in decades,” Thornton said.

In Logan, two teens were seen ripping pride flags down from the Logan Pride Center overnight from July to late September. One teen is facing charges for the thefts, but police are still searching for the second teen.

Eagle Mountain police are searching for a bearded man with a white SUV who was part of three vandalism incidents where pride flags were cut with a knife.


“We’ve had people say, ‘Don’t send a flag.’ Keep the donation. I don’t feel safe putting a flag up,” Thornton said.

However, Jayce said the pride flag symbolizes freedom and taking pride in who you are.

“We’re not going to just go back into a closet. We’re going to stand up and fight.” Jayce said.

Project Rainbow said there is compassion for those who rip down the flags, but they say they are firm that stealing them is considered a crime and a threat.

“This is not a trivial thing, said Thornton, “that it is harmful.”

Darby Sparks

25 minutes ago

