Cody Williams Throws Down Poster Dunk For First Jazz Points

SALT LAKE CITY – Cody Williams first points in a Utah Jazz uniform were memorable, throwing down a poster dunk against the New Zealand Breakers.

Williams came off the bench for the Jazz midway through the first quarter but quickly made his presence felt with the dunk.

Cody Williams Finishes Dunk For First Jazz Points

Williams dunk came with just under two minutes left in the first quarter to tie the game at 25.

The Jazz rookie drove past 2026 NBA Draft prospect Karim Lopez before finishing over another Breakers defender.

Williams was the tenth overall pick by the Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The forward attended college for one season at Colorado before declaring for the draft.

During his lone season with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 55 percent shooting from the floor, 41 percent from three, and 71 percent from the free-throw line.

Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

After facing the Breakers, the Jazz will host two more home games, and play three road games during their preseason schedule.

Here’s a look at the remaining preseason schedule for the Jazz.

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

