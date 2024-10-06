Man arrested for breaking into 4 cars belonging to teens, urinating in victims cars, police say

TREMONTON — A Tremonton city worker was arrested for allegedly targeting four teen girls by breaking into their vehicles and urinating in them, police say.

On Tuesday, Daxton Rusty Scoffield, 20, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle, stalking, and criminal trespassing upon school property, according to the police affidavit.

An officer for the Tremonton/Garland Police Department reported that they were aware of several incidents in which a man, later identified as Scoffield, entered the Bear Lake High School property and broke into multiple vehicles.

According to the affidavit, Scoffield was “seen on at least two occasions urinating on and then inside of” four vehicles belonging to four teenagers.

On Tuesday night, while working at the school, the officer reported finding Scoffield on school property and looking inside vehicles. The officer was able to approach Scoffield and took him into custody without incident.

According to the affidavit, after being read his Miranda Rights, Scoffield “admitted to urinating on a vehicle and to going into multiple vehicles.”

“In reviewing video footage from today’s incident, Daxton is seen looking into 4 different vehicles, 3 of which are his preferred target vehicles, before getting back into his vehicle and attempting to leave,” the affidavit stated. “It appears on the video that Daxton is attempting to access the vehicles but finds them locked.”

The officer reported that Scoffield had no reason to be on school property and admitted to the officer that he should not have been. The affidavit stated that Scoffield works for the city but did not say his position.

According to court records, the 1st District Court of Box Elder County issued four temporary civil stalking injunctions against Scoffield, ordering him not to be near Bear River High School, Bear River Middle School, the victims’ work addresses, or their homes.

KSL TV has contacted Bear Lake High School and Tremonton city officials about this incident.