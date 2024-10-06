On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for breaking into 4 cars belonging to teens, urinating in victims cars, police say

Oct 6, 2024, 4:49 PM

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)...

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — A Tremonton city worker was arrested for allegedly targeting four teen girls by breaking into their vehicles and urinating in them, police say.

On Tuesday, Daxton Rusty Scoffield, 20, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle, stalking, and criminal trespassing upon school property, according to the police affidavit.

An officer for the Tremonton/Garland Police Department reported that they were aware of several incidents in which a man, later identified as Scoffield, entered the Bear Lake High School property and broke into multiple vehicles.

According to the affidavit, Scoffield was “seen on at least two occasions urinating on and then inside of” four vehicles belonging to four teenagers.

On Tuesday night, while working at the school, the officer reported finding Scoffield on school property and looking inside vehicles. The officer was able to approach Scoffield and took him into custody without incident.

According to the affidavit, after being read his Miranda Rights, Scoffield “admitted to urinating on a vehicle and to going into multiple vehicles.”

“In reviewing video footage from today’s incident, Daxton is seen looking into 4 different vehicles, 3 of which are his preferred target vehicles, before getting back into his vehicle and attempting to leave,” the affidavit stated. “It appears on the video that Daxton is attempting to access the vehicles but finds them locked.”

The officer reported that Scoffield had no reason to be on school property and admitted to the officer that he should not have been. The affidavit stated that Scoffield works for the city but did not say his position.

According to court records, the 1st District Court of Box Elder County issued four temporary civil stalking injunctions against Scoffield, ordering him not to be near Bear River High School, Bear River Middle School, the victims’ work addresses, or their homes.

KSL TV has contacted Bear Lake High School and Tremonton city officials about this incident.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Audience members begin exiting after the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General C...

Daniel Woodruff

Latter-day Saints react after 17 new temples announced

It was a big finale to General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples. 

21 minutes ago

A pair of Mexican baseball teams brought baseball back to Smith's Ballpark on Oct. 5-6, 2024. (KSL...

Brianna Chavez

Mexican baseball teams face off at Smith’s Ballpark during Hispanic Heritage month

A pair of Mexican baseball teams brought baseball back to Smith's Ballpark for the weekend.

1 hour ago

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for breaking into 4 cars belonging to teens, urinating in victims cars, police say

A Tremonton city worker was arrested for allegedly targeting four teen girls by breaking into their vehicles and urinating in them, police say.

2 hours ago

The new Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele is pictured on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Laura Seitz, Des...

Mark Jones

Church announces 17 new temples, including one in central Utah

President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3 hours ago

Red rock walls...

Michael Houck

Rappeler dies after falling nearly 200 feet in Zion National Park

A 40-year-old man was killed while rappelling near the Upper Emerald Pools in Zion National Park.

4 hours ago

These United States...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘These United States: Stories that inspire and unite us’

In ‘These United States,’ we celebrate the remarkable strength of community and the transformative impact of collective action. Our nation, often divided, can find unity in these stories that reveal our shared humanity

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man arrested for breaking into 4 cars belonging to teens, urinating in victims cars, police say