Man arrested for breaking into and urinating in 4 cars belonging to teens, police say

Oct 6, 2024, 4:49 PM | Updated: Oct 7, 2024, 3:08 pm

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)...

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — A Tremonton city worker was arrested for allegedly targeting four teen girls by breaking into their vehicles and urinating in them, police say.

On Tuesday, Daxton Rusty Scoffield, 20, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle, stalking, and criminal trespassing upon school property, according to the police affidavit.

An officer for the Tremonton/Garland Police Department reported that they were aware of several incidents in which a man, later identified as Scoffield, entered the Bear River High School property and broke into multiple vehicles.

According to the affidavit, Scoffield was “seen on at least two occasions urinating on and then inside of” four vehicles belonging to four teenagers.

On Tuesday night, while working at the school, the officer reported finding Scoffield on school property and looking inside vehicles. The officer was able to approach Scoffield and took him into custody without incident.

According to the affidavit, after being read his Miranda Rights, Scoffield “admitted to urinating on a vehicle and to going into multiple vehicles.”

“In reviewing video footage from today’s incident, Daxton is seen looking into 4 different vehicles, 3 of which are his preferred target vehicles, before getting back into his vehicle and attempting to leave,” the affidavit stated. “It appears on the video that Daxton is attempting to access the vehicles but finds them locked.”

The officer reported that Scoffield had no reason to be on school property and admitted to the officer that he should not have been. The affidavit stated that Scoffield works for the city but did not say his position.

According to court records, the 1st District Court of Box Elder County issued four temporary civil stalking injunctions against Scoffield, ordering him not to be near Bear River High School, Bear River Middle School, the victims’ work addresses, or their homes.

A Box Elder School District spokesman told KSL TV that the district became aware of Scoffield’s involvement in another vandalism incident in July involving Bear River High School after his arrest and reviewing security footage.

According to the spokesperson, the school is unaware of any other incidents involving Scoffield and does not believe he has directly interacted with students.

KSL TV has reached out for comment to Tremonton city officials.

