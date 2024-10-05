On the Site:
Two car crash causes truck to crash into Layton business

Oct 4, 2024, 9:13 PM

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


LAYTON — A truck had to be extricated from the walls of a business after it crashed into it Friday morning.

Sgt. John Ottesen with the Layton Police Department told KSL TV that a car attempted to turn from a sidestreet onto 175 North Main Street and crashed into a truck.


Ottesen said the crash caused the truck to veer into the NAPA Auto Parts store, colliding with the building and inflicting extensive damage.

Both cars were towed, and the truck had to be extricated from the building. Police reported no injuries in this crash.

