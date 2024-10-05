Stingy Defense Powers Skyridge Past Lone Peak

HIGHLAND, Utah – The Skyridge Falcons forced three interceptions on their way to a 21-16 nail-biter win over the Lone Peak Knights.

Lone Peak hosted Region 3 rival Skyridge on Friday, October 4, in the Game Night Live Game of the Week.

First Half

After a Lone Peak punt of the game’s opening possession, Skyrdige’s Kaneal Sweetwyne took the first snap around the left side of the line and rumbled 35 yards for a touchdown.

Defenses took over after the Falcon’s long touchdown run.

The Knights made it 7-3 late in the opening quarter when Breckin Carr split the uprights with a 38-yard field goal. Skyridge missed two field goals in the second quarter.

Sophomore running back Sean Tahi broke loose late in the quarter for a 39-yard scoring run. The extra point gave Lone Peak a 10-7 halftime lead.

Back-to-back interceptions closed the first half after the Falcons missed a third field goal attempt in the final minute.

Second Half

Defenses controlled the action through most of the third quarter until Skyridge’s Zaeden Selu sprung free for a 70-yard TD run. Skyridge led 14-10 heading into the final quarter.

Selu’s second TD gave the Falcons a 21-10 lead with 6:27 left in the final quarter.

A defensive penalty allowed Lone Peak to cut into the lead late in the quarter. The Knights capitalized on Kepa Nuimeitolu’s one-yard scoring plunge.

Lone Peak couldn’t recover the onside kick and Skyridge ran the clock out for the win.

Game Night Live will be in Riverton as the Mountain Ridge Sentinels take on the Riverton Silverwolves. Kickoff between the Sentinels and Silverwolves is at 7 p.m. MT.

