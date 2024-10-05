On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Stingy Defense Powers Skyridge Past Lone Peak

Oct 4, 2024, 10:07 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HIGHLAND, Utah – The Skyridge Falcons forced three interceptions on their way to a 21-16 nail-biter win over the Lone Peak Knights. 

Lone Peak hosted Region 3 rival Skyridge on Friday, October 4, in the Game Night Live Game of the Week.

First Half

After a Lone Peak punt of the game’s opening possession, Skyrdige’s Kaneal Sweetwyne took the first snap around the left side of the line and rumbled 35 yards for a touchdown.

Defenses took over after the Falcon’s long touchdown run.

The Knights made it 7-3 late in the opening quarter when Breckin Carr split the uprights with a 38-yard field goal. Skyridge missed two field goals in the second quarter.

Sophomore running back Sean Tahi broke loose late in the quarter for a 39-yard scoring run. The extra point gave Lone Peak a 10-7 halftime lead.

Back-to-back interceptions closed the first half after the Falcons missed a third field goal attempt in the final minute.

Second Half

Defenses controlled the action through most of the third quarter until Skyridge’s Zaeden Selu sprung free for a 70-yard TD run. Skyridge led 14-10 heading into the final quarter.

Selu’s second TD gave the Falcons a 21-10 lead with 6:27 left in the final quarter.

A defensive penalty allowed Lone Peak to cut into the lead late in the quarter. The Knights capitalized on Kepa Nuimeitolu’s one-yard scoring plunge.

Lone Peak couldn’t recover the onside kick and Skyridge ran the clock out for the win.

