Week 8: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Provo Bulldogs put together a 20-point fourth quarter to complete a come-from-behind victory over the Spanish Fork Dons in week eight.

The Dons came in at 6-1 and looked like they might pick up a seventh win as they led 28-16 at the break.

In the third, the Bulldogs closed the gap a bit by outscoring Spanish Fork, 10-7. Then, in the final quarter, QB Gehrig Orchard threw three touchdowns. The last one gave Provo a lead that they wouldn’t lose, 56-52.

Week 8 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Salem Hills Skyhawks 17 @ Mountain View Bruins 7

The Salem Hills Skyhawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half and never looked back to top the Mountain View Bruins on the road in week eight. Both of Salem Hills’ TDs came through the air. QB Ryder Hales connected with Treygan Fusselman and Grayson Wilson in the first half. Mountain View’s sole touchdown was a 21-yard pass from Hyrum Stafford to Kalvin Floyd.

Payson Lions 28 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 56

The Timpanogos Timberwolves scored an unbelievable 49 points in the second quarter as they cruised to a blowout win over the Payson Lions on Friday. The Lions struck first but their time on top was short-lived. In the second, QB Andrew Hillstead threw four touchdowns. The Wolves added a punt return, a kick return, and a pick-six to go up 56-14 at the half.

Region 9

Hurricane Tigers 20 @ No. 20 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 48

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs made sure that there was no hope for the Hurricane Tigers as they built an early lead an continued to build on it. At the half, Crimson Cliffs led 28-0. Hurricane scored all 20 of its points after the break but it didnt matter as the Mustangs matched them with 20 second-half points of their own.

Desert Hills Thunder 27 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 7

The Snow Canyon Warriors got on the board first with their home crowd at their backs. But it only went downhill from there. Led by quarterback Gerritt Grondel, the Thunder scored 27 unanswered over the final three quarters. Grondel had two passing TDs and one rushing TD.

Dixie Flyers 35 @ Cedar Reds 34

The Dixie Flyers snuck out with a narrow one-point win over the Cedar Reds on the road in week eight. The first quarter was scoreless but then both offenses found their grove after the second. Running back Ran Sawyer was the hero for Dixie, running in all five of the Flyers touchdowns. He finished with over 200 yards in scrimmage.

Region 10

Stansbury Stallions 46 @ Hillcrest Huskies 14

The outcome was never in doubt as the Stansbury Stallions easily defeated the Hillcrest Huskies in enemy territory on Friday. Wide receiver Steven Hoskins had both of Hillcrest’s touchdowns but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Stallions outscored the Huskies in every quarter. Coleman Dearden and Talan England both had two touchdowns for Stansbury.

No. 21 Park City Miners 37 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 7

Another 4A blowout in week eight came in Jordan as the Park City Miners made easy work of the Beetdiggers. The Miners already led by 30 when the Beetdiggers finally gave their fans a score to cheer for. With the win, Park City improved to 7-1 on the year.

Murray Spartans 51 @ Tooele Buffaloes 17

The Tooele Buffaloes’ highest-scoring quarter came in the second with 10 points. Unfortuantely for the home team, the Murray Spartans’ best quarter was also the second as they poured in 31 points. Murray’s Conner Whitehead had a rushing and receiving touchdown in Tooele.

Region 11

No. 24 Sky View Bobcats 13 @ No. 8 Ridgeline Riverhawks 56

The only ranked matchup in week eight of 4A football wasn’t nearly as competitive as some may have hoped. The Ridgeline Riverhawks kept the undefeated season alive by scoring at least two touchdowns in every quarter but the fourth. Ridgeline RB JT White had a hat trick of rushing touchdowns and QB Nate Dahle threw for four touchdowns.

Bear River Bears 45 @ West Field Longhorns 7

The Bear River Bears had their most dominant performance of the season as they blew out the West Field Longhorns on the road. Bear River QB Jaxson Theurer threw three touchdowns in West Field. The highlight of the game came in the first quarter as Glaiden Behrens intercepted the Longhorns’ QB and took it back 75 yards for six.

Mountain Crest Mustangs 20 @ Logan Grizzlies 15

The Logan Grizzlies made it interesting but the Mountain Crest Mustangs still reigned victorious in week eight. Mountain Crest’s Preston Arambel and Logan’s Reed Olsen matched one another with two touchdowns each. The Mustangs improved to 6-2 with the win and Logan fell to 2-6.

Non-Region

Uintah Utes 42 @ Cottonwood Colts 13

The Uintah Utes made sure that the Cottonwood Colts would remain winless through wight weeks as they flexed their muscles in a big 29-point win. They scored 28 of their 42 points in the first quarter. Uintah QB JD Pickup threw four touchdowns to four different receivers.

