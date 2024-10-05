Week 8: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Roy Royals had no shortage of highlight scoring plays as they defeated the Viewmont Vikings, 42-28, in week eight on Friday.

The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the early deficit awoke something in the undefeated Royals team.

The first score came on defense as Viewmont threatened another score. Kahekili Eleneke pulled down an interception on the goalline and returned it 100 yards for six.

Down the stretch, Logan Cella and Robert Young both had rushing touchdowns from more than 65 yards out.

Week 8 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

West Jordan Jaguars 38 @ Cyprus Pirates 13

The West Jordan Jaguars scored 21 of their 38 points in the first quarter as they relatively easily moved past the Cyprus Pirates in week eight. Four different players, two rushers and two receivers, found the end zone for the Jaguars against the Pirates. One of Cyprus’ two touchdowns came on defense as Britton Jepsen returned an interception in the first quarter.

Kearns Cougars 0 @ Hunter Wolverines 30

The Kearns Cougars were unable to get on the board as they continued the search for the first win of the season against the Hunter Wolverines on Friday. Saiosi Kolomatangi had two touchdowns and two two-point conversions for the Wolverines. Hunter snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Cougars with the win in week eight.

Taylorsville Warriors 27 @ Granger Lancers 46

As the first quarter came to an end tied at 13, it looked like it might be a shootout between the Taylorsville Warriors and Granger Lancers. Although that was somewhat true, the Lancers ended up pulling away to improve to 3-5. Three different Granger rushers ran in two touchdowns against the Warriors.

Region 5

Clearfield Falcons 13 @ Bonneville Lakers 31

The Clearfield Falcons outscored the Bonneville Lakers in the third quarter but that wasn’t enough to overcome a 17-3 halftime deficit. Bonneville QB Cole Lueders had three passing touchdowns with two going to Reese Cantwell. Vainga Havili and Jet Hirschi had the other two scores for the Lakers.

Northridge Knights 10 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 12

Defense was the story in week eight as the Woods Cross Wildcats hosted the Northridge Knights on Friday. Northridge struck first in the opening quarter and held onto the 7-0 lead going into the half. However, after the break, Woods Cross put together two long-winded scoring drives and played suffocating defense to secure a two-point win.

Box Elder Bees 21 @ No. 11 Bountiful Redhawks 50

The Bountiful Redhawks offense was as potent as ever in week eight as they diced the Box Elder Bees’ defense for seven touchdowns. 40 of the Redhawks’ 50 points came before the half. Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman and Siaki Fekitoa both ran in two touchdowns.

Region 6

East Leopards 35 @ Skyline Eagles 12

A 21-0 fourth quarter from the East Leopards made this game look less competitive than it actually was. At the half, East led 14-12. Then, in the final 10 minutes, two rushing touchdowns and a 56-yard pick-six put the game out of reach. East’s Akeli Naea and Lanie Hola both had two touchdowns.

Alta Hawks 10 @ No. 10 Brighton Bengals 19

The Bengals’ defense controlled the game as Brighton held on for a 9-point win over the Alta Hawks in week eight. Brighton scored 16 of it’s 19 points in the second quarter. The other three quarters saw mostly defense from both sides.

The Bengals get an Interception by @TyreePearson3 and will take a knee inside the Alta 5 yard line to seal the victory! 19-10 Bengals is the final over Alta!

The Bengals improve to 7-1 Overall and 4-1 in Region play! Up next… Layton Christian Academy on Thursday 10/10/24 @ 7 pm — Brighton Football (@BrightonBengal) October 5, 2024

Highland Rams 16 @ No. 16 West Panthers 40

The West Panthers scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters as they cruised to a 24-point win over the Highland Rams. West QB Kamden Lopati threw three touchdowns, two of which went to Jared Chase. Izaiah Holley and Kamden Lopati each had a rushing TD.

Region 7

No. 9 Orem Tigers 38 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 16

The Orem Tigers scored all of their points in the first half but it didn’t end up mattering as the Cedar Valley Aviators weren’t able to climb out of the 30-point hole they were left in. Orem RB Feleti Iongi had a dominant outing with five rushing touchdowns and over 200 scrimmage yards.

No. 23 Springville Red Devils 14 @ No. 17 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 41

The only ranked matchup between 5A opponents saw an unfortunate blowout in favor of the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. The Springville Red Devils scored both of their touchdowns in the first half. Eli Mauga and Sawyer Leifson each had two touchdowns a piece. Both of Mauga’s scores came on the ground while one of Leifson’s was rushing and the other was receiving.

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 48 @ Wasatch Wasps 14

The Timpview Thunderbirds walked into Wasatch and left with a big win over the Wasps. Timpview QB Carson Rasmussen had a great game with five passing touchdowns. Jaron Pula and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio each reeled in two TD catches.

