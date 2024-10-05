Week 8: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Fremont Silverwolves prevailed over the Syracuse Titans, 28-18, after a back-and-forth final quarter in week eight.

Fremont trailed after the first quarter and at the halftime break. They regained the lead in the third off of a Cade Hadley receiving touchdown.

The Titans led a scoring drive midway through the fourth to make it interesting until Fremont QB Manase Tuatagaloa added to his three passing touchdowns with a rushing score in the final two minutes.

Week 8 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Layton Lancers 6 @ No. 12 Davis Darts 49

The Davis Darts, specifically their defense, was dominant through the first three quarters against the Layton Lancers. Davis scored 42 of their 49 points in the second and third quarters. Darts’ QB Tradon Bessinger had four passing TDs. Receivers Jaxton Itaaheau and Bode Sparrow combined for five touchdowns.

Farmington Phoenix 41 @ No. 14 Weber Warriors 28

The Farmington Phoenix shocked the Weber Warriors on the road in week eight. Farmington scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters and led 28-7 at the break. Five different Phoenix players found the end zone against Weber. Running back Drew Love was the only player with more than one score as he ran in two TDs in the second half.

Region 2

Bingham Miners 21@ Riverton Silverwolves 16

The Riverton Silverwolves scored first but wouldn’t hold a lead for the rest of the game as the Bingham Miners came out on top to improve to 4-4. Bingham RB Filisi Filipe had two rushing scores. The Miners’ other score also came on the ground with Peyton McCormick running in a 19-yard TD in the fourth.

Herriman Mustangs 10 @ Mountain Ridge Sentinels 20

The Herriman Mustangs led for the majority of the contest until the Mountain Ridge Sentinels rattled off 14 unanswered in the fourth quarter to pick up their fourth win of the season. Kohen Cunningham and Cameron Beck both found the end zone on rushing touches in the final quarter to take the lead and then extend it.

Copper Hills Grizzlies 14 @ No. 2 Corner Canyon Chargers 49

The Corner Canyon Chargers showed why they are one of the best teams in the state with a dominant win over the Copper Hills Grizzlies in week eight. The Chargers scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Five different Corner Canyon players scored six against Copper Hills. Chryshaun Lee was all over the place with a rushing TD, receiving TD, and return TD.

Region 3

Westlake Thunder 7 @ No. 6 Lehi Pioneers 48

The Lehi Pioneers scored 21 points in the first quarter and coasted to a week eight win over the Westlake Thunder on Friday. Lehi QB Jett Niu threw four touchdowns. Mays Madsen had two long touchdowns, both in the first quarter, He opened the game with a TD on the opening kickoff and then ran in a 58-yard TD later in the quarter.

No. 22 American Fork Cavemen 30 @ Pleasant Grove Vikings 8

Other than a first-quarter safety and a fourth-quarter touchdown, it was all American Fork in Pleasant Grove in week eight. The Cavemen scored three touchdowns, one on the ground and two through the air. Pleasant Grover did a good job of not letting up any big plays. But, American Fork tore them up in between the lines with long scoring drives.

