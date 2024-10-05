On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family displaced after mobile home fire in Layton

Oct 5, 2024, 8:01 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A family of four is displaced after a mobile home caught fire Friday night. It’s the second mobile home fire this week.

Firefighters received a call about a structure fire located near 189 S Main St. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from below and above the mobile home.

Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital.


Seven units from the Layton Fire Department and the Kaysville Fire Department arrived at the scene. While the cause is still under investigation, the fire marshal told KSL TV that expansion foam may have been a factor.

Officials said a quick response may have prevented it from being much worse.

“Obviously, these homes are lighter construction and fire can spread rather quickly,” said Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Stell. “We like to get out and get on top of the fire as quick as we can and assure that all occupants of the home are out.”

Stell told KSL TV that homeowners should install or check their smoke detectors and make sure they’re working properly.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire continues growing, fueled by red flag conditions

The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow in Wasatch County Saturday as red flag conditions make fighting the fire difficult.

38 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘History of the Saints: The Kirtland House of the Lord’

The Kirtland House of the Lord was the first temple of this dispensation and the beginning of the ordinances of the endowment.

2 hours ago

FILE - Looking to the NW from Liberty Park at downtown Salt Lake City and SE over the pond at the p...

Jacob Freeman

Not-for-profit to hold ‘trash pick up day’ at Liberty Park

A local not-for-profit is organizing a "trash pick up day" at a popular Salt Lake City park in October.

2 hours ago

FILE - Kaysville Fire Department (Deseret News/Scott Winterton)...

Brianna Chavez

Family displaced after mobile home fire in Layton

A family of four is displaced after a mobile home caught fire Friday night. It's the second mobile home fire this week.

3 hours ago

The scene of the truck crash were it left a hole in a Layton store on Oct. 4, 2024....

Michael Houck

Two car crash causes truck to crash into Layton business

A truck had to be extricated from the walls of a business after it crashed into it Friday morning.

14 hours ago

Two teen boys stealing two pride flags from the Logan Pride Center in August 2024....

Darby Sparks

Pride flag thefts in Logan, Eagle Mountain are part of growing trend costing a nonprofit thousands 

A local nonprofit saw another incident of their sponsored pride flags ripped from their poles in Logan, part of an increasing trend in recent years that has cost them tens of thousands of dollars in replacement funds.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Family displaced after mobile home fire in Layton