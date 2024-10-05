Family displaced after mobile home fire in Layton

LAYTON — A family of four is displaced after a mobile home caught fire Friday night. It’s the second mobile home fire this week.

Firefighters received a call about a structure fire located near 189 S Main St. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from below and above the mobile home.

Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital.



Seven units from the Layton Fire Department and the Kaysville Fire Department arrived at the scene. While the cause is still under investigation, the fire marshal told KSL TV that expansion foam may have been a factor.

Officials said a quick response may have prevented it from being much worse.

“Obviously, these homes are lighter construction and fire can spread rather quickly,” said Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Stell. “We like to get out and get on top of the fire as quick as we can and assure that all occupants of the home are out.”

Stell told KSL TV that homeowners should install or check their smoke detectors and make sure they’re working properly.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.