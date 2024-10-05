Not-for-profit to hold ‘trash pick up day’ at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A local not-for-profit is organizing a “trash pick up day” at a popular Salt Lake City park in October.

Go Unite invited residents of Salt Lake and Davis Counties to Liberty Park on Oct 12 to help their community by picking up trash.

“This trash pick up day is one in a series of monthly cleanup efforts that will hopefully result in 3,840 pounds of trash being removed from Davis and Salt Lake Counties in 2024,” said Michael Christensen, founder of the organization. He said gloves, trash bags, water and market items will be available.

“Though serving a small part, this cleanup series provides an opportunity to preserve the community, as both a direct way to improve, as well exercise ownership of its shared places,” Christensen said. “We, the team of Go Unite, encourage residents to realize this responsibility and collaborate in this effort.”

The event is scheduled at noon on Oct 12 at the north entrance of the park on 900 South.

The not-for-profit has another cleanup day planned for Sugar House Park in November.