UTAH FIREWATCH

Yellow Lake Fire rages on, sparks new evacuation orders

Oct 5, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 3:44 pm



The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 2024. (Jenn Crane)



Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

TIMBER LAKES, Wasatch County — The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow in Wasatch County Saturday as red flag conditions make fighting the fire difficult.

The North and West Forks of the Duchesne River, near Highway 35, are under mandatory evacuations Saturday.

“An imminent threat to life and property exists and individuals MUST evacuate in accordance with the instructions of local officials,” Utah Fire Info said in a Facebook post.

Screenshot shows the current boundaries of the Yellow Lake Fire that has prompted evacuations. (Watch Duty)

The post also said people in the Grandaddy Lakes region of the Ashley National Forest must be ready to evacuate, although the area is not under mandatory evacuations yet.

“[Friday] was a particularly challenging day, with red flag conditions that are prime for fire growth—high winds, record-breaking temperatures, extremely low humidity, and unseasonably dry weather,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a press release.

The department said firefighters worked diligently despite the extreme conditions, but their primary focus was ensuring the safety of firefighters and the public.


Multiple fires started north of Highway 35 because of the high wind, causing the fire to spread toward Soapstone Pass and Rhodes Canyon, the department said. They estimate the fire to be about 7,800 acres.

The Department of Agriculture said they expect more of the same weather on Saturday that’s been fueling the Yellow Lake Fire.

While the fire may continue to grow, crews will prioritize holding the anchor point and keeping the fire in a manageable area where suppression efforts can be most effective,” the department said.

Highway 35 remains closed, as it has been for several days. Now, a closure is in effect for portions of Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Ashley National Forest that are impacted by the fire.

A view of the Yellow Lake Fire on Oct. 5, 2024. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)

The department said 423 personnel are working on the fire.

KSL 5 TV Live

