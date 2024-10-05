On the Site:
Driver arrested for illegal street racing in Salt Lake City

Oct 5, 2024, 12:12 PM

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday after allegedly taking part in illegal street racing in an industrial area near Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City Police Department has yet to release the identity of the man. Another driver who the 18-year-old was allegedly racing with was also arrested, but it’s unclear if that driver is facing charges.

Both cars in the race were impounded, police said.

“Illegal street racing is incredibly dangerous, not just for those racing, but for everyone around,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “The risks of illegal street racing are simply too much. One wrong decision or move, or a mechanical failure, can lead to deadly outcomes.”

Police went to the area around 400 South and 5200 West around 11:30 p.m. Friday after people reported “a large group of street racers near businesses and blocking off parking lot entrances.” That’s when police said they saw the two cars speeding towards them side-by-side, one in the incorrect lane.

Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release that the area is a popular spot for illegal racing, in part due to its wide-open streets. They said this past September the department had seen a 54% increase in illegal street racing calls compared to last year.

The 18-year-old is charged with illegal street racing. Racers are often charged with reckless driving, illegal weapon possession, illegal gambling and aggravated assault, police said.

