Be peacemakers in polarizing political times, Latter-day Saint leader urges

Oct 5, 2024, 12:37 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — At a time of sharp disagreement and political gridlock, followers of Jesus Christ should “avoid contention” and be peacemakers, a top Latter-day Saint Leader said Saturday.

During the first session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the faith’s First Presidency, condemned “harsh and hurtful words” that frequently stem from differences of opinion over political issues.

“We need to love and do good to all,” said President Oaks. “We need to avoid contention and be peacemakers in all our communications. This does not mean to compromise our principles and priorities, but to cease harshly attacking others for theirs.”

His remarks came at a heated time politically in the United States with just one month to go until the presidential election. President Oaks, 92, a former Utah Supreme Court justice, did not mention any specific candidates or issues, but he lamented the “hostility” that often results “in public and personal relationships” over politics.

“This atmosphere of enmity sometimes even paralyzes capacities for law-making on matters of importance where most citizens see an urgent need for some action in the public interest,” he said.

President Oaks said the teaching to avoid contention comes from Jesus Christ, and that lesson “clearly [applies] to communications and relationships in politics, public policy, and family relationships.”

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found Republicans and Democrats are more divided ideologically today than at any time during the last 20 years. So has “partisan animosity,” the study found, as most “intense partisans believe the opposing party’s policies ‘are so misguided that they threaten the nation’s well-being.’”

“As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for His blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers,” President Oaks said. “In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”

There are five sessions of General Conference this weekend, running through Sunday afternoon. President Russell M. Nelson, who leads the global faith and recently turned 100, viewed the Saturday morning proceedings from home. However, he did attend the Saturday afternoon session in person at the Conference Center.

Besides President Oaks, attendees heard from other Church leaders including Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Dale G. Renlund, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president.

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

