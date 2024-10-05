SLCPD: One killed, one in custody following Saturday shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was killed and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers received multiple reports of a shooting at approximately 12:18 p.m. near 200 S. State Street.

A man with “at least one gunshot wound” was found on the ground in the parking lot behind the Maverik, located at 185 South State Street, the release states.

First responders reportedly provided life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene.

We are investigating a critical injury shooting near 200 South State Street. Officers have safely detained a person who ran from the scene. Detectives are responding. Media staging is at 200 South State Street near the Maverik entrance. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/4Gsj0pq11D — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) October 5, 2024

The suspect was arrested and is being investigated, according to police. Officials have not given identification for anyone involved.

SLCPD reported that there is no information to suggest the shooting was connected to General Conference, and did not appear to be a “random incident.”

Police ask that anybody with information, including any footage taken, call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

Sidewalks near the crime scene are closed to preserve evidence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.