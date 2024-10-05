On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD: One killed, one in custody following Saturday shooting

Oct 5, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

BY MARK JONES AND CARLYSLE PRICE, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — One man was killed and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers received multiple reports of a shooting at approximately 12:18 p.m. near 200 S. State Street.

A man with “at least one gunshot wound” was found on the ground in the parking lot behind the Maverik, located at 185 South State Street, the release states.

First responders reportedly provided life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene.

The suspect was arrested and is being investigated, according to police. Officials have not given identification for anyone involved.

SLCPD reported that there is no information to suggest the shooting was connected to General Conference, and did not appear to be a “random incident.”

Police ask that anybody with information, including any footage taken, call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

Sidewalks near the crime scene are closed to preserve evidence.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

