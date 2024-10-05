New Fire Start: East Oquirrh Fire

EAST OQUIRRH, Tooele County — A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the North Tooele Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 12:04 p.m. Saturday, and was at 20 acres.

Jon Smith with the North Tooele Fire District said the fire had grown to 200 acres by 2:55 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials state they believe it was human-caused.

Smith reported the fire is being fueled by very low humidity and high seasonal temperatures. No structures have been threatened, and no evacuation orders have been put in place, Smith said.

Smith told KSL TV that people have been flying drones in the area, hampering aerial efforts to contain the fire.

“Please stay away from the area, and be aware that flying a drone over fires prevents us from using air drops,” the district’s post said.