On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

New Fire Start: East Oquirrh Fire

Oct 5, 2024, 3:37 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)...

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)

(North Tooele Fire District)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

EAST OQUIRRH, Tooele County — A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the North Tooele Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 12:04 p.m. Saturday, and was at 20 acres.

Jon Smith with the North Tooele Fire District said the fire had grown to 200 acres by 2:55 p.m.

(Christa Jensen) (Christa Jensen) (Christa Jensen) (Christa Jensen)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials state they believe it was human-caused.

Smith reported the fire is being fueled by very low humidity and high seasonal temperatures. No structures have been threatened, and no evacuation orders have been put in place, Smith said.

Smith told KSL TV that people have been flying drones in the area, hampering aerial efforts to contain the fire.

“Please stay away from the area, and be aware that flying a drone over fires prevents us from using air drops,” the district’s post said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)...

Carlysle Price

New Fire Start: East Oquirrh Fire

A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

2 hours ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire rages on, sparks new evacuation orders

The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow in Wasatch County Saturday as red flag conditions make fighting the fire difficult.

7 hours ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024....

Michael Houck

Yellow Lake Fire ruled as ‘human caused’, fire officials say

The growing wildfire in the Uinta Mountains was caused by humans, according to Utah Fire Info.

4 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Shara Park and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Yellow Lake Fire forces closure of SR 35 for several days

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta Mountains has forced evacuations and closed a highway in Utah.

5 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire started in Wasatch County on Saturday, Sep. 28. (Wasatch Fire)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres in Wasatch County; evacuations have been issued

A fire started in the Uinta mountains southeast of Mill Hollow Reservoir on Saturday.

6 days ago

Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to U...

Mark Jones

Crews making progress in containing Rudd Creek Fire

Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to Utah Fire Info. 

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

New Fire Start: East Oquirrh Fire