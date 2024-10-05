First weekend of October is a busy one in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The first weekend in October is proving to be a busy one in downtown Salt Lake City.

The 194th Semiannual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is underway. Additionally, UFC 307 is behing held at the Delta Center, and a trade show is in town.

The line just to get into UFC 307 wrapped around the Delta Center Saturday afternoon. Some floor seats for the main card are going as high as $12,000. Couple that with the tens thousands of people attending general conference — it’s been good for business.

KSL TV stopped by Eva’s Bakery on Main Street to check on what it means for sales. They said they’ve been busy all day. At certain times on Saturday, the wait in line was an hour long, and the food went quickly.

“We definitely sold out of some of our pastries already, I think we’re out of cinnamon rolls which are super popular, canelés which are these little, tiny guys that people love,” said Paige Streveler, Eva’s Bakery crew member.

Other places like Eva’s are typically busy on the weekends. However, they said on conference weekends, it’s even bigger.

If you’re planning on coming downtown Saturday night, you should plan ahead. The main UFC fight at the Delta Center is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. The Saturday evening session of general conference is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. And that means more restaurants like Eva’s will be packed both before and after.