On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

First weekend of October is a busy one in Salt Lake City

Oct 5, 2024, 3:58 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The first weekend in October is proving to be a busy one in downtown Salt Lake City.

The 194th Semiannual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is underway. Additionally, UFC 307 is behing held at the Delta Center, and a trade show is in town.

The line just to get into UFC 307 wrapped around the Delta Center Saturday afternoon. Some floor seats for the main card are going as high as $12,000. Couple that with the tens thousands of people attending  general conference it’s been good for business.

KSL TV stopped by Eva’s Bakery on Main Street to check on what it means for sales. They said they’ve been busy all day. At certain times on Saturday, the wait in line was an hour long, and the food went quickly.

“We definitely sold out of some of our pastries already, I think we’re out of cinnamon rolls which are super popular, canelés which are these little, tiny guys that people love,” said Paige Streveler, Eva’s Bakery crew member.

Other places like Eva’s are typically busy on the weekends. However, they said on conference weekends, it’s even bigger.

If you’re planning on coming downtown Saturday night, you should plan ahead. The main UFC fight at the Delta Center is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. The Saturday evening session of general conference is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. And that means more restaurants like Eva’s will be packed both before and after.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Conferencegoers exit the Conference Center after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual Genera...

Brian Carlson

First weekend of October is a busy one in Salt Lake City

The first weekend in October is proving to be a busy one in downtown Salt Lake City.

2 hours ago

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)...

Carlysle Price

New Fire Start: East Oquirrh Fire

A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

2 hours ago

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Amanda Dickson, KSL NewsRadio

Dickson: What inspires us in 2024?

Editor’s note: This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Tune in on Sunday at 8 a.m. for a special session of ‘A Woman’s View’ with show […]

4 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

SLCPD: One killed, one in custody following Saturday shooting

Salt Lake City police say one person is in custody following a shooting Saturday.

4 hours ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Daniel Woodruff

Be peacemakers in polarizing political times, Latter-day Saint leader urges

At a time of sharp disagreement and political gridlock, followers of Jesus Christ should “avoid contention” and be peacemakers, a top Latter-day Saint Leader said Saturday.

5 hours ago

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘The Tree of Life: Rooted in Eternity’

The Tree of Life is an image revered in religious texts worldwide and stands as a symbol of hope. This documentary, set against the backdrop of a breathtaking new exhibit at Thanksgiving Point, brings this enduring symbol to life.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

First weekend of October is a busy one in Salt Lake City