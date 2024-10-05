Locals In MLB: MLB Season Ends For Seven Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY – 2024 was an important season for many Beehive big leaguers as six players with Utah ties made their Major League debuts.

Eight Utahns appeared in an MLB game during the regular season, with two still hoping to make their postseason debuts.

Utah Prep Athletes

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Chicago Cubs

After striking out a trio of Atlanta Braves All-Stars on ten pitches in his MLB debut in May, Hodge carved out a trusted role in manager Craig Counsell’s bullpen. With his pitches playing up at the big league level, Hodge picked up nine holds before becoming the Cubs primary closer in late August.

After earning his second save against Washington on August 31, Hodge closed seven of eight save chances while striking out nine against five walks. He finished the season with a 1.26 ERA in the ninth inning with 21 Ks in the final frame.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut Porter Hodge allowed just 2 runs on 6 hits while notching 8 saves across his last 15 outings of his rookie season and likely finishes the year with a 1.88 ERA! The Cubs may have their new closer👀 pic.twitter.com/RckAWsTrw6 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 29, 2024

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

Last 15 Games: 2-0 | 16.1 IP | 1.10 ERA | 6 Hits | 22 Ks | 9 BBs | 0.86 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 39 Games | 3-1 | 1.88 ERA | 43 IP | 9 SV | 9 HLD | 52 Ks | 14 BBs | 0.88 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

Chicago White Sox (Injured List)

The Chicago White Sox’s record-setting losing did nothing to help the overall numbers for the next two pitchers on the list. After landing with the Southsiders following a pair of offseason trades, Thorpe made his MLB debut on June 11 against Seattle. He was predictably up and down across nine starts before an injury landed him on the injured list on August 2, wiping out the rest of his rookie season.

Thorpe strung together five consecutive quality starts, including the 24-year-old’s only wins during his time with the White Sox. The St. George native gave up 13 hits in 30.1 innings during the hot stretch. He struck out 20 batters while walking ten.

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings to earn a big league call-up. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto.

Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Chicago White Sox

One calendar year after being a trade-deadline acquisition of the White Sox, Bush made his MLB debut with four innings and three earned runs against the Oakland Athletics on August 5. The Ogden, Utah native made four starts, with the White Sox tallying one quality start against Houston. Bush scattered four hits in six innings, giving up a solo home run while striking out five and walking three.

He finished the year making two appearances for Triple-A Charlotte before being shut down following a September 7 start that lasted one inning. He was placed on the 15-day IL with a left triceps strain that ended his season. According to MLB.com, Bush ended the season as the franchise’s No. 9 overall prospect.

First MLB strikeout for Ky Bush! pic.twitter.com/qalxMbpvLK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 6, 2024

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The 6’6 lefty appeared in the 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend. Bush was dealt to the Chicago White Sox in July 2023, finishing the season at Double-A Birmingham.

2024 MLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-3 | 3.30 ERA | 17.2 IP | 11 Ks | 16 BB | 2.04 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 20 Games | 7-4 | 3.30 ERA | 106.1 IP | 100 Ks | 46 BB | 1.17 WHIP

Utah Utes

Oliver Dunn | 2B

Milwaukee Brewers

A fast start in Spring Training earned the former Yankees draft pick a spot on the Brewers Opening Day roster. Dunn hit safely in six of his first eight games, including his first MLB home run against Seattle on April 5. After the scouts had an extended look at Dunn, the Salt Lake native came crashing back to earth at the plate. Dunn’s average fell to .200 by the end of April.

The versatile defender was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on May 16 before being recalled by Milwaukee on May 26. He went on to play eight more games before a low back strain eventually ended Dunn’s season. His final appearance was on June 12.

Unfazed with the bases juiced… It’s Oliver Dunn’s first MLB RBI! pic.twitter.com/8rvFvCfhLc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 31, 2024

The 5’10 lefthanded hitter played 155 games for the University of Utah (2017-19), hitting .312 with seven home runs and 78 RBI. As a junior, Dunn hit .366 and reached base in nearly half of his plate appearances. The New York Yankees selected Dunn in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Dunn spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

2024 Stats: .318 BA | 7 Hits | HR | 4 RBI | 2 SB | 7 Ks | 2 BB

2024 MiLB Stats: 8 Games | .310 BA | 9 Hits | 3 2B | HR | 3 RBI | 4 BBs | 9 Ks

BYU Cougars

Justin Sterner | Pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays

The former BYU Cougar got a cup of coffee with the Rays in late May, making two appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen before being optioned back to Triple-A Durham for the remainder of the year.

Sterner threw two innings, working around two walks and two hits against the Baltimore Orioles on May 31. The California native gave up three hits against Miami before returning to the minors.

Justin Sterner shines in his big league debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/qExCZZYW5O — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 1, 2024

Through three years in Provo, the 6’1 righthander went 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 27 games (17 starts). e went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2019, striking out 71 batters in 71 innings.

After three seasons at BYU, Sterner went undrafted in the abbreviated, five-round 2020 MLB Player Draft before inking a free-agent contract with the Miami Marlins on August 3, 2020. Less than a year later, the Marlins dealt Sterner to the Rays.

2024 MLB Stats: 2 Games | 0-0 | 2.25 ERA | 4 IP | 4 Ks | BB | 1.50 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 34 Games | 2-4 | 2 SV | HLD | 3.28 ERA | 46.2 IP | 60 Ks | 17 BB | 1.24 WHIP

Salt Lake Community College

Eddy Alvarez | Utility

New York Mets

Alvarez opened the season with Boston’s Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. After hitting .247 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, and 77 RBI in 115 games, the New York Mets traded for the Miami native in the middle of a playoff chase. With a need for middle infield depth, Alvarez saw action in 12 games with the Mets, including three starts.

Despite going 0-9 at the plate, Alvarez got the job done defensively. The shortstop/second baseman handled all 18 chances he got in the field, ending the season without a big league error.

Once the playoffs began, Alvarez was removed from the Mets’ 40-man roster to open up roster space.

Eddy Alvarez skates to a stop to make the play ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/zyzqv9MBdv — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2024

The 33-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo Games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 MLB Stats: 12 Games | .000 BA | 2 R | BB | K

2024 MiLB Stats: 115 Games | .247 BA | 94 Hits | 26 2B | 18 HR | 77 RBI | 18 SB | 49 BB | 109 Ks

