Locals In MLB: Three Local Schools Represented In MLB Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY— The playoffs officially opened on Saturday, kicking off four Divisional Round series across the two leagues. With eight teams still alive, eight Utahns that made an MLB appearance in 2024 have been reduced to two still active.

Former Ute and SLCC Bruin Tanner Banks earned a spot on the Philadelphia Phillies postseason roster. Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann’s defensive versatility helped him land a coveted roster spot with the Cleveland Guardians.

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | SLCC Bruins/Utah Utes

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

The trade deadline giveth, and the trade deadline taketh away. For Riverton, Utah native Tanner Banks, the 2024 trade deadline sent Banks from the Chicago White Sox, one of the worst teams in MLB history, to the playoff-bound Phillies. Banks was 2-2 with a 4.13 ERA in 48 innings with Chicago but has seen his numbers improve across the board with Philadelphia.

The lefty reliever threw 24.1 innings in 22 appearances, finishing with a 3.70 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

Philadelphia finished with the second-best record in the National League, winning the NL East with a 95-67 record. After earning a bye into the NL Divisional Series, the Phillies will face the New York Mets.

Banks played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College after graduating from Riverton High. He finished his collegiate career on the hill with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 15 Games: 0-0 | 17 IP | 2.65 ERA | 14 Hits | 18 Ks | 6 BB | 1.18 WHIP

2024 Stats: 57 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 66 IP | 3.68 ERA | 73 Ks | 21 BBs | 1.24 WHIP

Daniel Schneemann | Utility | BYU Cougars

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Save for a handful of impactful moments at the plate, Schneemann’s defensive versatility has been his hallmark. The former Cougar appeared in double-digit games at third base (17), shortstop (32), centerfield (16), and rightfield (14). Schneemann added six appearances at second and left, giving first-year manager Stephen Vogt confidence in every position besides first base and catcher.

Schneemann’s role down the stretch was reduced to a late-game defensive substation with spot starts all over the diamond. Without a position to call his own, the San Diego, California native finished with three hits in his final 30 plate appearances.

Cleveland won the American League Central with a 92-69 record. The Guardians received a bye into the AL Divisional Series and will face the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians rookie SS/2B/3B/LF/CF/RF Daniel Schneemann hit his 2nd HR today! He has a .990-OPS through his first 14 games 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sgqOBvWk66 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) June 23, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 15 Games: .250 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 4 RBI | 17 Ks | 4 BBs

2024 MLB Stats: 73 games | .218 | 42 Hits | 10 2B | 2 3B | 5 HR | 22 RBI | 3 SB | 25 BBs | 70 Ks

