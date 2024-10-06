Millions hear messages of hope and faith during first day of General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The first day of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrapped up Saturday evening as millions around the world heard messages of hope and faith.

“Ours is a gospel of joy and holiness in everyday life,” said Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the faith’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the Saturday evening session.

“I know that our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is mighty to save,” added Sister Kristin M. Yee, a member of the Church’s Relief Society General Presidency.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to downtown Salt Lake City for each of the three conference sessions Saturday. The two-day event, which is broadcast around the world, features inspirational messages and words of guidance for the global faith of more than 17 million members.

It’s the first time in several years the Conference Center has been filled to capacity. Seating had been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and construction around Temple Square.

Church President Russell M. Nelson, who recently turned 100, attended Saturday afternoon’s session in person. He watched the morning and evening sessions from his home.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, who leads the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and has been recovering from several health challenges, also watched the Saturday evening session from home.

Avoiding contention

Earlier Saturday, attendees heard from President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, who urged them to be peacemakers at a time when politics are so polarizing.

“We need to avoid contention and be peacemakers in all our communications,” President Oaks said. “This does not mean to compromise our principles and priorities, but to cease harshly attacking others for theirs.”

Outside the Conference Center, members said they appreciated what they heard on the first day of conference.

“One of those common grounds that we all have is centered on Christ,” said Spencer Campbell. “Let’s find our common ground. Let’s find what we can come together on and be peacemakers.”

“I think it was the perfect messages that we needed,” added his wife, Leah Campbell, who said President Oaks’ words resonated with her. “There’s just a lot of contention right now in the world that we live in, and with politics and all the things going on right now, I don’t think there’s a better time to really personalize the message to become a peacemaker.”

General Conference continues Sunday at 10 a.m.