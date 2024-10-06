On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

UFC Fighters Show Up To Delta Center In Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Jerseys

Oct 5, 2024, 8:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As fighters from the main card of UFC 307 arrived at Delta Center, some sported Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club apparel.

Women’s Bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington came in with a purple Jazz jersey and Light Heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. wore the new white Utah HC sweater.

The main card fighters showed up to the arena as the prelims came to a conclusion.

The Delta Center was already buzzing but as the main card got started, it only got louder.

In addition to the usual UFC personalities like Joe Rogan and Bruce Buffer, a few other notable names were in attendance.

One of those names being fan favorite Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

UFC 307 will be the fourth time that Salt Lake City has hosted a UFC event. The first was a fight night that featured Yair Rodriguez vs. Alex Caceres in August 2016.

UFC 278 was the second and took place in August 2022. It was Salt Lake City’s first-ever pay-per-view card event. UFC 291 was the third in July of last year.

Utah sports fans have been very receptive of the UFC which has led to more and more events coming to the Beehive State. If every event wasn’t a sellout, it was knocking on the door of one.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake 3 Points In Road Rock Fight With San Jose

Real Salt Lake clinches a top-four seed in the upcoming MLS playoffs after a 1-0 road win against San Jose.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Beats Rocky Mountain Foe Behind Stone-Cold Goaltending

Thanks to some excellent goaltending from Connor Ingram, and goals from several of their star players, Utah closed out the preseason with a 5-2 record.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Flops In Mountain West Test With Boise State

Ashton Jeanty showed why he is the presumptive leader in the Heisman clubhouse as Boise State blew out Utah State 62-30.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UFC Fighters Show Up To Delta Center In Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Jerseys

As fighters from the main card of UFC 307 arrived at Delta Center, some sported Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club apparel.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Three Local Schools Represented In MLB Playoffs

Former Ute and SLCC Bruin Tanner Banks earned a spot on the Philadelphia Phillies postseason roster. Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann's defensive versatility helped him land a coveted roster spot with the Cleveland Guardians.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: MLB Season Ends For Seven Utahns

2024 was an important season for many Beehive big leaguers as six players with Utah ties made their Major League debuts.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

UFC Fighters Show Up To Delta Center In Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Jerseys