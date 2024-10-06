UFC Fighters Show Up To Delta Center In Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Jerseys

SALT LAKE CITY – As fighters from the main card of UFC 307 arrived at Delta Center, some sported Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club apparel.

Women’s Bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington came in with a purple Jazz jersey and Light Heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. wore the new white Utah HC sweater.

Contenders have ARRIVED 🚨#UFC307 main card starts NOW on ESPN+ PPV 👊 pic.twitter.com/5PjwPdCUdr — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2024

The main card fighters showed up to the arena as the prelims came to a conclusion.

The Delta Center was already buzzing but as the main card got started, it only got louder.

In addition to the usual UFC personalities like Joe Rogan and Bruce Buffer, a few other notable names were in attendance.

One of those names being fan favorite Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

ufc tonight slc lets go first live experience for me — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 5, 2024

UFC 307 will be the fourth time that Salt Lake City has hosted a UFC event. The first was a fight night that featured Yair Rodriguez vs. Alex Caceres in August 2016.

UFC 278 was the second and took place in August 2022. It was Salt Lake City’s first-ever pay-per-view card event. UFC 291 was the third in July of last year.

Utah sports fans have been very receptive of the UFC which has led to more and more events coming to the Beehive State. If every event wasn’t a sellout, it was knocking on the door of one.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL