Utah State Flops In Mountain West Test With Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – Ashton Jeanty showed why he is the presumptive leader in the Heisman clubhouse as Boise State blew out Utah State 62-30.

The No. 21 Broncos hosted USU (1-4, o-1) on Saturday, October 5, in the Mountain West opener for both Pac-12-bound programs.

Final BSU – 62

Final BSU – 62

USU – 30

First Quarter

The nation’s leading rusher, Ashton Jeanty, took the first handoff of the game and rumbled 63 yards for his 14th touchdown of the season. Jeanty shook off three would-be tacklers as he sliced through the Aggie defense.

After back-to-back punts, USU mounted a drive into Bronco territory. Redshirt freshman Tanner Cragun capped a drive with a 36-yard field goal to make it 7-3 Boise State.

Boise State answered with its first extended scoring drive of the day. Maddux Madsen finished a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a six-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone to Cameron Camper. Camper made two catches for 18 yards as the lead grew to 14-3 with 4:08 left in the opening quarter.

Utah State took possession into the second quarter, trailing by 11.

Second Quarter

The Aggies’ quick strike offense showed up on the second play from scrimmage. After Rahsul Faison picked up eight yards on a carry, former Iowa Hawkeye QB Spencer Petras found Jalen Royals for a walk-in 59-yard TD pass. The play ended a six-play, 80-yard drive and cut the lead to 14-10.

Jalen Royals breaks away for the TD!!! 💪 @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/Ai48z7K77J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2024

Jeanty’s second back-breaking touchdown came on the next snap. A delayed handoff and one broken tackle sprang Jeanty for 75 yards down the sideline to make it 21-10 Boise State. It was Jeanty’s fourth 70+ yard scoring run of the year.

After an Aggie three-and-out, the Broncos marched 85 yards in 3:27. Senior Austin Bolt caught Madsen’s second passing TD for a 28-10 lead.

On the ensuing drive, USU wide receiver Grant Page caught a pass but fumbled as he turned upfield. Boise State recovered the fumble for the first turnover of the game. The Broncos took over in USU territory.

Jeanty finished the drive with his third touchdown to take a 35-10 lead with 6:04 remaining in the half.

Not to be outdone, Petras and Royals combined for their own 75-yard touchdown to keep USU alive. Petras found the senior wideout across the middle, and Royals did the rest. After breaking a tackle, Royals outran two Bronco defenders for his second long TD of the day.

Boise State answered with a 96-yard kickoff return for six from true freshman Dylan Riley. With 5:17 left, the score was 42-17.

Utah State reached the red zone on its next drive. After a timeout to formulate a plan, a screen pass on 4th-&-7 was sniffed out and eliminated to turn the ball over on downs.

The Broncos methodically marched down the field before the half. Madsen play-faked to Jeanty, freeing Bolt for the second TD connection between the two with 29 seconds left.

Boise State took a 49-17 lead into halftime.

Jalen Royals (8 catches, 200 yards, 2 TDs) and Ashton Jeanty (13 carries, 186 yards, 3 TDs) had nearly 400 yards from scrimmage combined in the offensive-laden first half. Boise State gained 439 yards of offensive while the Aggies finished with 337 yards through 30 minutes.

Third Quarter

Jeanty’s day looked done as he manned the sideline sans helmet on the Bronco’s second-half opening drive. Madsen and the rest of the group increased the lead to 52-17 when Jonah Dalmas hit a 48-yard FG. Dalmas later added a 42-yard FG to make it 55-17.

Utah State’s Otto Tia caught his first TD of the year on a toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone with 2:09 left in the quarter.

D.J. Graham made a diving interception to give USU the ball back late in the period.

Fourth Quarter

Faison finished the ensuing drive with an eight-yard scoring run. A failed two-point conversion left the Aggies trailing 55-30 with 14:06 left.

Boise State crossed the 60-point threshold when Jambres Dubar went right for a two-yard TD late.

Utah State’s last-gasp drive ended when Faison was swallowed up in the backfield on 4th-&-2 midway through the quarter.

Boise State held on for the 62-30 win.

Following USU With KSL Sports

Utah State returns to Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 11, to host the UNLV Rebels (4-1, 1-0). Kickoff at Merlin Olsen Field is at 7 p.m. MT.

