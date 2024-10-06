On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

People concerned as Yellow Lake Fire continues to spread

Oct 5, 2024, 9:28 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

HANNA, Duchense County During the fall season, the Hanna Hilton Café and Bar relies on people traveling on state Route 35. 

“Bikers usually come over and get the fall leaves,” said owner Tim Giles.

But since the Yellow Lake Fire forced a portion of the road to close last week, Giles said business has been slow for him and a few others along the stretch of road.

“It’s been hard for all of us and we’re only kind of seasonal anyway because they don’t open the road in the winter,” he said. 

And now Giles and others in Hanna are being told to be on alert as the Yellow Lake Fire led to mandatory evacuations of the West and North Fork of the Duchesne River.

Close to the fire

“We’re within 15 miles of that fire,” Giles said “That can come right down North Fork and come right into our little valley here.” 

The fire, which has been burning for a week, showed no signs of slowing on Saturday. Smoke filled the air and ash could be seen falling near Hanna and Tabiona in Duchesne County. 

The Yellow Lake Fire, which has been burning for a week now, showed no signs of slowing on Saturday. As of Saturday night, the fire was at 10,817 acres. (KSL TV)

County officials created a makeshift shelter at Tabiona High School for those who evacuated. However, no one had shown up Saturday afternoon. 

Utah Fire Info said high winds and strong temperatures helped fuel the fire which nearly doubled in size from Friday to Saturday. As of Saturday night, the fire was at 10,817 acres.

“We’re kind of debating if…October is the new September because were seeing these high temperatures, these low relative humidities,” said Brian Trick, public information officer. “Typically, we’re done fighting fire around this time.” 

Regardless, people like Giles said they’re hoping for the best.

“The firefighters, I know they’re working hard,” he said. “I hope they’re safe, I hope they get it out soon so (the fire doesn’t) come into our town.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

The Yellow Lake Fire, which has been burning for a week now, showed no signs of slowing on Saturday...

Brianna Chavez

People concerned as Yellow Lake Fire continues to spread

The Yellow Lake Fire is having an impact on businesses along a portion of state Route 35 that has been closed since the fire broke out last week.

2 hours ago

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)...

Carlysle Price

East Oquirrh Fire starts up in Tooele County

A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

7 hours ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire rages on, sparks new evacuation orders

The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow in Wasatch County Saturday as red flag conditions make fighting the fire difficult.

12 hours ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024....

Michael Houck

Yellow Lake Fire ruled as ‘human caused’, fire officials say

The growing wildfire in the Uinta Mountains was caused by humans, according to Utah Fire Info.

4 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Shara Park and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Yellow Lake Fire forces closure of SR 35 for several days

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta Mountains has forced evacuations and closed a highway in Utah.

5 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire started in Wasatch County on Saturday, Sep. 28. (Wasatch Fire)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres in Wasatch County; evacuations have been issued

A fire started in the Uinta mountains southeast of Mill Hollow Reservoir on Saturday.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

People concerned as Yellow Lake Fire continues to spread