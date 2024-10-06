People concerned as Yellow Lake Fire continues to spread

HANNA, Duchense County — During the fall season, the Hanna Hilton Café and Bar relies on people traveling on state Route 35.

“Bikers usually come over and get the fall leaves,” said owner Tim Giles.

But since the Yellow Lake Fire forced a portion of the road to close last week, Giles said business has been slow for him and a few others along the stretch of road.

“It’s been hard for all of us and we’re only kind of seasonal anyway because they don’t open the road in the winter,” he said.

And now Giles and others in Hanna are being told to be on alert as the Yellow Lake Fire led to mandatory evacuations of the West and North Fork of the Duchesne River.

Close to the fire

“We’re within 15 miles of that fire,” Giles said “That can come right down North Fork and come right into our little valley here.”

The fire, which has been burning for a week, showed no signs of slowing on Saturday. Smoke filled the air and ash could be seen falling near Hanna and Tabiona in Duchesne County.

County officials created a makeshift shelter at Tabiona High School for those who evacuated. However, no one had shown up Saturday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info said high winds and strong temperatures helped fuel the fire which nearly doubled in size from Friday to Saturday. As of Saturday night, the fire was at 10,817 acres.

“We’re kind of debating if…October is the new September because were seeing these high temperatures, these low relative humidities,” said Brian Trick, public information officer. “Typically, we’re done fighting fire around this time.”

Regardless, people like Giles said they’re hoping for the best.

“The firefighters, I know they’re working hard,” he said. “I hope they’re safe, I hope they get it out soon so (the fire doesn’t) come into our town.”