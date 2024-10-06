Utah Royals Pluck Portland Thorns In Huge Road Win

PORTLAND, OREGON- The Utah Royals traveled to Portland, Oregon to take on Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park. Portland, who sits in 7th place in the NWSL table, was seeking to secure one of the four remaining playoff spots, needing every point possible as they sit on the playoff bubble. Utah, who is in 12th place and seven points outside of the playoff picture, was interested in perhaps playing spoiler and making a late-season push for one of the last spots.

With USWNT star Sophia Smith sidelined for the Portland Thorns, the Utah Royals looked to take advantage and build some late-season momentum. Things approached a boiling point in the first half and poured over for the Royals all within the first five minutes of the second 45′ with two quick goals from Hannah Betfort and Mina Tanaka. Portland halved the lead with a penalty in the 53rd minute but could not break down the Utah defensive wall, resulting in a 2-1 win for the Utah Royals.

Utah Royals Defeat Portland Thorns FC 2-1

First Half

The Royals started the game off with two quick attempts in the 6th and 7th minutes from Mina Tanaka and Allyson Sentnor, both were cleared by the thorns.

The first shot from Portland came off the foot of Christine Sinclair who was blocked by the Royals, earning Portland a corner kick.

The Royals and Thorns then traded missed shot attempts before several fouls were committed by both teams in the midfield.

A shot attempt from Claudia Zornoza then led to two corner kicks for Utah and a shot attempt from Madison Pogarch.

In the 24th minute, a turnover from a Mandy Haught throw almost resulted in a Thorns goal as Olivia Moultrie received a Morgan Weaver pass in the box with nobody between her and Mandy Haught in goal, but Haught was able to make the save in the bottom right corner, keeping the game scoreless.

Another great chance for Portland came in the 30th minute as Morgan Weaver found herself alone with the ball at the top of the 18. Mandy Haught was able to keep it out of the net as she dove to her left.

In the 36th minute, the Royals nearly took the lead as Ally Sentnor maneuvered to her right in order to find space between defenders before sending a shot on goal from just outside the box that beat the keeper but found the woodwork, bouncing off the right post.

The last chance of the half for either team came from a Portland counterattack where Olivia Moultrie, with numbers, called her own name and shooting from the top of the box, missing low and right.

Both teams had their fair share of opportunities, but neither was able to capitalize as each side entered the locker room scoreless.

Second Half

Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets must’ve delivered an invigorating halftime speech, as the Royals came out of the break and delivered their knockout punch within the first five minutes of the second half.

The first blow came from a Utah defensive stand in the 47th minute as the Thorns created multiple chances in the box, rattling off a few shots, but a clearance turned into a counterattack opportunity as Ally Sentnor possessed the ball down the middle of the field. She delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Hannah Betfort, who set herself up with a great first touch, chipping the Portland keeper from just outside the box on the second for her first goal of the season, maybe tasting a little sweeter as it came against her former club.

The Royals’ second jab came just minutes later on a set piece. Hannah Betfort was fouled in the attacking half, earning a free-kick. Claudia Zornoza delivered a beautiful left-footed strike that met the crossbar but fell perfectly for Mina Tanaka to put it away with a diving header, cashing in her first NWSL goal. Within three minutes, the Royals found themselves up 2-0.

All of the scoring in this match occurred in rapid succession, with Portland’s Jessie Fleming drawing a penalty as Madison Pogarch knocked her down in the box in the 51st minute. Olivia Moultrie took the shot, tucking into the bottom left corner to cut into the lead. Utah 2, Portland 1.

It seemed that these two teams wanted to keep scoring. Hannah Betfort put another shot on goal in the 57th minute that turned into a counterattack the other way, but it fizzled out thanks to a defensive effort from Claudia Zornoza.

In the last half hour, the Utah Royals put up a wall, only allowing two shots on goal and one additional attempt. The last scare came in the 7th minute of stoppage time with the ball at Olivia Moultrie’s feet. She possessed and set, aiming for the top right corner of the goal, just barely missing what would have been the equalizer.

FINAL: Utah Royals 2, Portland Thorns 1.

Emotions were running high for Hannah Betfort postgame as she was asked about scoring such a beautiful goal against her former club, “I don’t think I’ve ever chipped a keeper in my life,” admitted Betfort, “but there’s a first time for everything right?”

What’s Next For The Utah Royals?

The Utah Royals only have three remaining fixtures with their next one coming against Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, October 13. Things will kick off at 3:00 p.m. MT and you can tune into the action on ESPN 2.

