On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

What a hot job market means for inflation

Oct 6, 2024, 7:44 AM

FILE - Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil...

FILE - Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle on July 15, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KRYSTAL HUR, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN)The US job market is still piping hot. That’s raising questions about how fast inflation will continue to cool.

The economy added a staggering 254,000 jobs in September, according to Friday data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That blew past expectations of 140,000 job gains from economists polled by FactSet, and marked a jump from August’s upwardly revised 159,000 tally. The unemployment rate edged lower to 4.1% from 4.2%.

That comes after the Federal Reserve last month cut interest rates by a jumbo half-point, signaling that it is turning its attention from tamping down inflation to keeping the job market steady. Following the strong labor report, traders raised their bets for a quarter-point cut in November, as opposed to a more drastic half-point cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors say the better-than-expected jobs report suggests that a soft landing, or a scenario in which inflation is tamed without a recession, is in reach. But some warn that a still-strong labor market could make it more difficult for inflation to continue cooling. That’s because a low unemployment rate and hot job market underline a strong American consumer, whose spending helps drive up the cost of goods and services.

“With Fed easing now underway, recession risk has collapsed. Markets will need to keep a closer eye on inflation as, now, there are policy risks on both sides of the economy,” wrote Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

Investors will get their next look at inflation through two key reports on deck this week. The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the September Consumer Price Index on Thursday, with wholesale inflation figures following a day later.

Inflation data in recent months has been encouraging. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, rose 2.2% for the 12 months ended August, down from July’s 2.5% annual rate. Consumer inflation eased to its slowest annual pace since February 2021 in August, continuing a trend of cooling down in recent months.

“The Fed may worry about inflation rearing its ugly head” following the strong September labor data, wrote Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, in a Friday note. “We may be back to them focusing on a 50/50 dual mandate.”

Stocks have edged higher to begin the fourth quarter after notching their best first nine months of the year since 1977. Markets were volatile to begin October, as escalating conflict between Israel and Iran sent stocks gyrating and crude prices higher. The strong jobs report helped all three major indexes notch a weekly gain.

While oil prices currently remain well below their highs from last year, or the $100 a barrel they breached when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, some analysts say that crude prices could drift higher if the conflict in the Middle East broadens even more. A rise in energy costs runs the risk of also pushing up inflation.

Still, investors are breathing a sigh of relief after the International Longshoremen’s Association, the union representing 50,000 members covered under the contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, went back to work on Friday. The two sides’ resolution alleviated concerns that the strike, which ended up lasting three days, could disrupt supply chains and cause shortages of consumer goods and supplies.

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

FILE - Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil...

Krystal Hur, CNN

What a hot job market means for inflation

he US job market is still piping hot. That’s raising questions about how fast inflation will continue to cool.

8 hours ago

A Utah home listed for sale with an agents sign in the front yard....

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker wants to prohibit large companies from buying homes in Utah

A Utah lawmaker wants to prevent large companies from buying homes in the state and turning them into rentals.

2 days ago

A street in Tooele County with mid-day traffic. Some complain about the trucks that pass through To...

Dan Rascon

Rapid growth comes with blessings and challenges for Tooele County

About 30 miles straight west of Salt Lake City sits a county that's bursting at the seams – Tooele County. With growing popularity and population come blessings and challenges.

2 days ago

Katie Jarmin-Gates a local artist who runs Clever Cucumber Creative, decorating a piece in on of Sa...

Lindsay Aerts

Roads to Understanding: Salt Lake City’s west side

The neighborhoods that make up Salt Lake City's west side has historically been underserved, but residents hope that's starting to change through city investment and new housing stock.

4 days ago

Homes in West Jordan are pictured on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Allessandra Harris Gurr, KSL NewsRadio

Utah’s economy forecasted to stay strong, aside from home prices

Utah’s economic council forecast for next year shows some slight changes in factors like state population and the unemployment rate, but the most concerning factor is an uncertainty with how much home prices will change.

5 days ago

Lehi homes...

Daniel Woodruff

Author speaks in Utah on solutions to affordable housing crisis

A national expert on housing came to Utah to highlight what he said are solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

What a hot job market means for inflation