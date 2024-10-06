Man charged for interfering with CPR in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY — A man was arrested after he interfered with first responders while they were giving a patient chest compressions in September.

Jefferey Allen Lawn was charged with felony obstruction of justice, as well as three misdemeanors, after he allegedly “grabbed at (an officer’s) hands and interfered with the application of the chest compressions,” police said in a probable cause document.

The document said an officer with Grand County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of performing CPR on a patient when Lawn started “repeatedly critiquing” the officer’s technique. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the officer.

The officer is a licensed paramedic and instructor for the American Heart Association for advanced cardiac life support.

Police said Lawn claimed he was a paramedic, but police determined later that he hadn’t been a licensed paramedic for about seven years.

Lawn was arrested after officers told him to leave the scene and he refused.