WEST VALLEY CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a September murder in West Valley City, but investigators fear the suspect has already fled the country.

Yorfre Gremar Mavare-Mavare is accused of killing a man in a parking lot near 3300 South and 1200 West on September 24.



Officers reviewed surveillance footage from cameras on the Village at Rivers Edge Apartments on the night of the murder. Police said in a probable cause document that Mavare-Mavare was seen on camera in the parking lot at the same time as the victim.

The document said the victim, who has not been named by police, was talking to two others in the parking lot when “multiple flashes of light (were) seen which appear to be muzzle flashes from a firearm.”

After the shots were fired, Mavare-Mavare was seen on camera running back to his car and driving away, the document said. When detectives found his car later, they found that the license plates had been removed.

Detectives think Mavare-Mavare has already fled the country — his phone’s location showed up in Mexico, the document said. Mavare-Mavare has a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder and weapons charges.