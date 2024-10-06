BYU, Utah Climb AP Top 25 After Wild Weekend Of College Football Action

On the Site:
Oct 6, 2024

Oct 6, 2024, 12:11 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The week seven AP Top 25 featured a lot of movement after several upsets over the weekend.

Two beneficiaries from the upset-filled weekend were BYU and Utah, who were both on byes.

BYU, one of 12 undefeated teams remaining, moved up three spots to number 14 in the week seven poll. The undefeated Cougars were No. 17 last week.

At 4-1 overall, Utah climbed to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings after a week off. Last week, the Utes were at No. 18 after suffering a setback against Arizona.

It was a wild weekend in college football, as five teams in the top 11 lost games. The highlight upset was the previous No. 1 Alabama’s loss at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Vanderbilt tore down the goalposts and took them through the streets of Nashville to celebrate their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1984.

BYU and Utah weren’t the only Big 12 teams benefiting from the upsets. Iowa State, who took down Baylor in a whiteout in Ames, climbed to No. 11 in a tie with Notre Dame.

Four teams from the Big 12 Conference are in the week seven AP Top 25, those teams include Iowa State, BYU, Utah, and Kansas State.

Looking ahead to week seven action, BYU looks to maintain its perfect record this week as it hosts Arizona this Saturday afternoon in Provo.

Arizona is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play after dropping its Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech yesterday.

Utah will return to the road on Friday night to face Arizona State in Tempe. The Sun Devils earned their first Big 12 win over the weekend, taking down Kansas.

AP Top 25: Week 7, 2024 Season

Released: October 6, 2024

1. Texas | 5-0 | SEC

2. Ohio State | 4-0 | Big Ten

3. Oregon | 5-0 | Big Ten

4. Penn State | 5-0 | Big Ten

5. Georgia | 4-1 | SEC

6. Miami | 6-0 | ACC

7. Alabama | 4-1 | SEC

8. Tennessee | 4-1 | SEC

9. Ole Miss | 5-1 | SEC

10. Clemson | 4-1 | ACC

T-11. Iowa State | 5-0 | Big 12

T-11. Notre Dame | 4-1 | Independent

13. LSU | 4-1 | SEC

14. BYU | 5-0 | Big 12

15. Texas A&M | 5-1 | SEC

16. Utah | 4-1 | Big 12

17. Boise State | 4-1 | Mountain West

T-18. Kansas State | 4-1 | Big 12

T-18. Indiana | 6-0 | Big Ten

T-18. Oklahoma | 4-1 | SEC

21. Missouri | 4-1 | SEC

22. Pitt | 5-0 | ACC

23. Illinois | 4-1 | Big Ten

24. Michigan | 4-2 | Big Ten

25. SMU | 5-1 | ACC

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

