KSL Outdoors Show: Last minute fall-colored drives

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s fall season has officially begun, but people don’t have much longer to view the fall-colored trees in the state before the leaves drop.

During the latest KSL Outdoors Show, two photographers shared the best locations for last minute fall drives in Utah. Those guest speakers were photographers Mark Wade and Bob Grove, who travel around Utah taking photos of the state’s scenery, animals and their off-road adventures.

The first place Wade mentioned for fall drives is Cottonwood Canyon off of 70th South in Salt Lake City. Wade said he was able to see bright fall colors during his drive, plus a little extra surprise.

“On the way up, we had a moose cross the road, right by us. Beautiful… that was about halfway up the canyon” Wade said. “And then, we got up to the Donut Falls area. And the leaves, the Aspens were just gorgeous all across the whole mountain side.”

According to Wade, now is the perfect time to go see the fall colors in Utah.

“The Aspens up high and the Scrub Oak down below is turning red and orange,” Wade said. “It’s the perfect time to [drive] Nebo Loop.”

Wade said some of his favorite southern Utah fall drives included Boulder Mountain and Capitol Reef National Park. As for Northern Utah, Wade mentioned the region around Bear Lake and Logan Canyon.

Grove lives in the southern parts of Utah, where most people don’t expect to see a lot of fall colors.

“Around Brian Head, Cedar Breaks and Tushar Mountains area, [the colors] come out the same time as they do up north,” Grove said. “Usually they peak, you know the end of September, first part of October. Down in the lower areas, like at Zion, we’re not going to see [the fall colors] until the end of October or early November.”

Grove said his favorite locations for last minute fall drives included Highway 143, Navajo Lake, Highway 14 and Kents Lake.

According to Grove, the high-country areas are already in peak, and those fall colors won’t last much longer.

Tim Hughes co-hosts Utah’s Morning News on KSL NewsRadio and is the host of ‘KSL Outdoors.’ Tune in to KSL NewsRadio every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. to hear more from ‘KSL Outdoors.’