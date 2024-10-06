On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

KSL Outdoors Show: Last minute fall-colored drives

Oct 6, 2024, 1:33 PM

Fall colors above Fairview last Saturday. (Mark & Laura Beck)...

Fall colors above Fairview last Saturday. (Mark & Laura Beck)

(Mark & Laura Beck)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s fall season has officially begun, but people don’t have much longer to view the fall-colored trees in the state before the leaves drop.

During the latest KSL Outdoors Show, two photographers shared the best locations for last minute fall drives in Utah. Those guest speakers were photographers Mark Wade and Bob Grove, who travel around Utah taking photos of the state’s scenery, animals and their off-road adventures.

The first place Wade mentioned for fall drives is Cottonwood Canyon off of 70th South in Salt Lake City. Wade said he was able to see bright fall colors during his drive, plus a little extra surprise.

“On the way up, we had a moose cross the road, right by us. Beautiful… that was about halfway up the canyon” Wade said. “And then, we got up to the Donut Falls area. And the leaves, the Aspens were just gorgeous all across the whole mountain side.”

According to Wade, now is the perfect time to go see the fall colors in Utah.

“The Aspens up high and the Scrub Oak down below is turning red and orange,” Wade said. “It’s the perfect time to [drive] Nebo Loop.”

Wade said some of his favorite southern Utah fall drives included Boulder Mountain and Capitol Reef National Park. As for Northern Utah, Wade mentioned the region around Bear Lake and Logan Canyon.

Grove lives in the southern parts of Utah, where most people don’t expect to see a lot of fall colors.

“Around Brian Head, Cedar Breaks and Tushar Mountains area, [the colors] come out the same time as they do up north,” Grove said. “Usually they peak, you know the end of September, first part of October. Down in the lower areas, like at Zion, we’re not going to see [the fall colors] until the end of October or early November.”

Grove said his favorite locations for last minute fall drives included Highway 143, Navajo Lake, Highway 14 and Kents Lake.

According to Grove, the high-country areas are already in peak, and those fall colors won’t last much longer.

Tim Hughes co-hosts Utah’s Morning News on KSL NewsRadio and is the host of ‘KSL Outdoors.’ Tune in to KSL NewsRadio every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. to hear more from ‘KSL Outdoors.’

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Red rock walls...

Michael Houck

Rappeler dies after falling nearly 200 feet in Zion National Park

A 40-year-old man was killed while rappelling near the Upper Emerald Pools in Zion National Park.

33 minutes ago

These United States...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘These United States: Stories that inspire and unite us’

In ‘These United States,’ we celebrate the remarkable strength of community and the transformative impact of collective action. Our nation, often divided, can find unity in these stories that reveal our shared humanity

1 hour ago

Salt Lake City Police responded to an apartment on North Temple where a man barricaded himself insi...

Jacob Freeman and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Man in custody after barricading himself in North Temple apartment

A man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment after a domestic violence incident on Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said. 

1 hour ago

Fall colors above Fairview last Saturday. (Mark & Laura Beck)...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

KSL Outdoors Show: Last minute fall-colored drives

Utah’s fall season has officially begun, but people don’t have much longer to view the fall-colored trees in the state before the leaves drop.

2 hours ago

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently celebrated ...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘A Century of Service: President Russell M. Nelson’

As President Russell M. Nelson celebrates 100 years of life, we celebrate his remarkable example of dedicated service, leadership, and faith.

3 hours ago

A man was found dead in the parking lot of a West Valley City apartment complex on Tuesday, Sept. 2...

Jacob Freeman

Arrest warrant issued for September West Valley City murder

A murder warrant has been issued for a September shooting in West Valley City, but investigators fear the suspect has already fled the country.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

KSL Outdoors Show: Last minute fall-colored drives