CRIME

Man in custody after barricading himself in North Temple apartment

Oct 6, 2024, 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Salt Lake City Police responded to an apartment on North Temple where a man barricaded himself inside. (Salt Lake City Police)

Salt Lake City Police responded to an apartment on North Temple where a man barricaded himself inside. (Salt Lake City Police)

(Salt Lake City Police)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment after a domestic violence incident on Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said.

Police responded to the apartment complex at 1925 W. North Temple Street, where the man was inside the apartment alone.

“SWAT officers safely took the suspect into custody. He will be booked into jail on new charges and warrants,” SLC PD said in a social media post. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.





 

