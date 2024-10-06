Three Bold Predictions For Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Season

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season set to begin on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, what do we know about the team, and what predictions can we make for the 2024-25 campaign?

A final roster will be released at some point before Monday night with the 23 names that will have an opportunity to suit up for Utah from day one. But regardless of which names makeup that list, here are three bold predictions for the first NHL season in Utah.

Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther will combine for 120 points or more

After a productive second half of the season a year ago for the Coyotes, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley are preparing for a full 82-game slate together for the first time in their young careers. Based on what they were able to do last season and how they’ve looked during training camp, the young dynamic duo should be incredibly productive for Utah.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Cooley finished with 20 goals and 24 assists (44 points) in 82 games while Guenther tallied 18 goals and 17 assists (35 points) in just 45 appearances. Notably, it was Guenther’s presence that really unlocked Cooley’s production as he produced 17 goals and seven assists once Guenther joined his line.

So, what does this mean for the young stars looking ahead to this season? Well, if you simply double their production from last season after Guenther was called up near the midway point, Cooley would’ve had 34 goals and 14 assists (48 points) while Guenther’s totals would increase to 36 goals and 34 assists (70 points). Nearly 120 points already.

I love the patience from Cooley and obviously Guenther can simply rip it on net. This line is going to be a lot of fun. https://t.co/8YhdAZwwS1 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 6, 2024

As demonstrated last year and during the preseason, these two just work well together. Cooley is a very talented creator with phenomenal puck handling skills, speed and patience who can also light the lamp while Guenther is a pure offensive threat with a remarkable shot, elite positioning and a willingness to setup his teammates for scoring opportunities.

Together, these two are going to have career seasons and will help lift this team to new heights.

Clayton Keller will record 90 points for the first time in his career

It’s a brand-new chapter for four-time All-Star Clayton Keller. Not only is he experiencing all the new opportunities that the Utah Hockey Club has to offer, but he’s also added a well-deserved “C” to his sweater.

Looking ahead to his eighth season in the NHL, it very well could be a career year for the captain.

Over the last two seasons, Keller averaged 81 points for the Coyotes. Despite all the rumors and eventual sale of the team this past spring, Keller still managed to record 76 points for the second-best season of his career during the 2023-24 campaign. But with all the new changes to this Utah roster and all the energy surrounding this team, Keller could finally reach the 90-point mark for the first time ever.

Beginning with Keller’s linemates, having a healthy Barrett Hayton should make a noticeable difference for both Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Unfortunately, Hayton missed nearly three months last season and only appeared in 33 games with 10 points. But now that he’s healthy, Hayton could be in for somewhat of a breakout year himself which would only make Keller’s job easier.

Another angle…I mean c’mon. This is the greatest sport in the world. https://t.co/COqkKRSqSd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 2, 2024

If Hayton can return to his 2022-23 form with a near 50-point season this year, that only boasts well for Keller’s chances of reaching 90 points.

Regarding the roster changes which primarily involved the defense, an improved defensive effort could also help Keller. A better defense should theoretically mean less time in their own zone and more time on the attack. Also, with the addition of Mikhail Sergachev as the top defenseman, that will also positively impact Keller’s point production.

Coach Bear on Sergachev’s contribution to the offense: “Obviously he’s a big piece of it. He’s a number one defenseman and we’re really happy to have him…”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/MZZot6gTko — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 1, 2024

During the preseason, Sergachev and Keller already combined for several points on the top lines and were fierce on Utah’s power play unit. While Sergachev is a top-tier defenseman, he’s also remarkably talented in the offensive zone and has consistently recorded a high number of assists including a career-best 54 in 2023.

Additionally, there’s also something to be said about the energy surrounding this team. It’s a new city, new fanbase, new arena, new branding and there is so much anticipation for this inaugural season. According to Keller, the team’s goal is also to make the playoffs which will demand more effort from everybody.

If he can play at a similar level to the past two seasons on top of everything previously mentioned, he should be able to increase his totals just enough to reach that 90-point mark.

Clayton Keller: “Our rebuild is kind of over now…we’re ready to take the next step and the playoffs is definitely our goal.”

Utah’s first season is going to be special and could be equally as special for Captain Keller.

Utah Hockey Club will make the playoffs

Saving the boldest prediction for last, the Utah Hockey Club appears to have a very real shot to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

First off, let’s begin with the roster changes. Over this past summer, the club added a plethora of playoff experience and Stanley Cups with the acquisitions of Sergachev, Kevin Stenlund, Ian Cole, John Marino and Robert Bortuzzo. They also replaced half of their defense with significantly better talent.

Next, this team has several players on their roster that could have breakout seasons and absolutely explode offensively. Guys like Cooley, Guenther and Hayton look primed for the best seasons of their young careers. Additionally, Matias Maccelli is looking to build on last year’s effort and if Josh Doan makes the roster, he will also positively impact the offense in a collection of different ways.

It’s also important to again point out how much energy and hype surround this team that the players will be able to feed off of. The state of Utah is ready for the NHL and this club is going to receive more support than they ever have before, both from a management standpoint and the fanbase.

All of these points add up to what feels like a legitimate chance for the Utah Hockey Club to make the playoffs. Is it going to be easy? Absolutely not. Is it a guarantee? Not even close. But given the roster moves, players poised to breakout and this new chapter of Utah hockey, a playoff spot feels within reach in year one.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now officially transition to the regular season with their first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports