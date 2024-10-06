On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Rappeler dies after falling nearly 200 feet in Zion National Park

Oct 6, 2024, 2:37 PM

Red rock walls...

Zion National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A 40-year-old man was killed while rappelling near the Upper Emerald Pools in Zion National Park.

Matthew Fink, a spokesman for Zion National Park, told KSL TV that bystanders reported seeing the man falling about 200 feet Saturday at approximately 6 p.m.

Fink said the man was still alive when first responders arrived, and they began life-saving efforts with plans of transporting him to the hospital by helicopter. At approximately 8 p.m., the man was hoisted to the helicopter, but he was pronounced dead.


The park said three other rappelers were with the man, but their relationship is unknown. The three rappelers had to shelter in place until Sunday morning, as it was unsafe for rescue crews to hoist them overnight. Fink said the three were given supplies to survive the night.

Zion National Park Search and Rescue, the Springdale Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, the Washington County Sherrif’s Office, Intermountain Life Flight, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to this accident.

