Big Noon Kickoff Will Be On Location For BYU/Arizona Game

Oct 6, 2024, 2:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will play host to pregame show Big Noon Kickoff.

Big Noon Kickoff announced on Sunday that the traveling show will be in Provo for Saturday’s game between No. 14 BYU and Arizona.

Big Noon Kickoff airs on network FOX from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (MT).

Big Noon Kickoff will be in Provo for BYU/Arizona

The weekly college football pregame program includes host Rob Stone, former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Mark Ingram, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, Chris “The Bear” Fallica, college football insider Bruce Feldman, and former Utah, Florida, and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer coached against BYU twice when he was the head coach at Utah—in his last visit to Provo, Meyer’s Utah team defeated BYU 3-0 in 2003 to clinch an outright Mountain West Conference title.

Leinart and Quinn also visited Provo during their playing careers at USC and Notre Dame, respectively. Coincidentally, both faced BYU in Provo during the 2004 season.

This is the second time in 2024 that Big Noon Kickoff has traveled to a Big 12 program. Two weeks ago, they were in Orlando visiting UCF for the Colorado-UCF game.

First national pregame show in Provo since 2009

The last time BYU hosted a national pregame college football show was in 2009, when they welcomed ESPN’s College Gameday for a nationally-ranked matchup against TCU.

BYU enters this week’s matchup against Arizona with a No. 14 ranking and a 5-0 overall record. The Cougars are also 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Arizona is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 after suffering a setback this past weekend at home to Texas Tech.

BYU versus Arizona will be televised on FOX at 2 p.m. (MT).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

