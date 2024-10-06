Utah Hockey Club Signs Kailer Yamamoto To One-Year Deal After PTO

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a professional tryout during training camp, the Utah Hockey Club has officially signed Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, two-way contract.

Well deserved. Gave everything and was rewarded. Solid addition for this team.#UtahHC https://t.co/B6K5uTAOG0 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 6, 2024

Utah Hockey Club rewards Yamamoto with contract

After signing a professional tryout offer, Yamamoto continuously proved his worth throughout camp. In six preseason games, Yamamoto tallied three goals and created a plethora of opportunities.

Watch Yamamoto the whole way. Skates around to try and lose the defender, comes back to a good spot, and then tips the puck in while taking a stick to the back. Thats just ridiculous.#UtahHC https://t.co/o4jOMvMBNl — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 3, 2024

Before signing a contract with Utah, Yamamoto was relentless in his efforts as he fought for positioning throughout the offensive zone, beat out defenseman for rebounds, battled in the dirty areas to win back the puck and gave everything he had to secure a spot on the roster.

Coach Bear on Yamamotos training camp performance: “What I like most about him is the number of battles he won…he can play every role…he can feel really good about himself.”#UtahHC #NHL pic.twitter.com/HWBtsPiueo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 6, 2024

Without question, he gave the coaching staff no choice but to sign him.

Kailer Yamamoto

Yamamoto is a 25-year-old wing from Spokane, WA. After being selected No. 22 Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto spent seven seasons with the organization.

Following a few years of development with the AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors, his most impressive season with Edmonton was during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 20 goals and 21 assists in 81 appearances.

More recently, Yamamoto spent last year with the Seattle Kraken where he registered 16 points in 59 appearances. Yamamoto then became an unrestricted free agent following the end of last season.

Yamamoto’s Skillset

Despite being a bit smaller in size, Yamamoto is best known for his speed, quick hands and an impressive hockey IQ. He’s also known to be elusive at times and can quickly work his way to the net with an arsenal of dekes.

As demonstrated during his tryout with Utah, Yamamoto always leaves everything he has out on the ice and fears nobody. Despite his smaller size, he also wins the majority of his battles.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now officially transition to the regular season with their first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The game can be viewed on ESPN. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

