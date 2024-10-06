Mexican baseball teams face off at Smith’s Ballpark during Hispanic Heritage month

SALT LAKE CITY — Baseball fans are used to seeing the Salt Lake Bees play at Smith’s Ballpark, but not teams from Mexico.

“We grow up around the area here,” said Felix Escobar who came to Bees games frequently. “It’s been nice, coming in to actually see the Charros de Jailsco where my family originated from.”

The Charros faced off against the Venados de Mazatlán, teams from Mexico’s Pacific League, in a pair of preseason games for the first time ever in Salt Lake City.

The Miller Sports + Entertainment made the announcement of “Beisbol en Salt Lake” back in July, calling it a two-baseball fiesta.

“We love the Hispanic community in Salt Lake, and just being able to share their passion for baseball with us is just phenomenal,” said Dustin Dehlin, vice president of business development for Miller Sports.

Support of fans

Fans were seen wearing jerseys from both teams and others from across Mexico. Fans were also able to enjoy more entertainment like a drone show on Saturday, mariachi and other live music on Sunday.

Utah Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-District 10, said the game was also an economic and cultural opportunity for the city as some fans from Guatemala, Jalisco traveled to Salt Lake City.

“I really applaud (the Salt Lake Bees) for their commitment to try to really just cater to other types of audiences,” Escamilla said. “People are happy, it’s a fiesta, it’s a celebration.”

The Miller Sports + Entertainment group said 8,000 fans attended the game on Saturday and 5,000 came out on Sunday. Dehlin said they hope to make this an annual tradition for fans.

“Our hope is to continue to do this,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had professional teams come in and play for the Mexican League.”

Escobar said he’s this won’t be the last time they’ll see professional baseball in Utah.

“The ‘communidad’ is up for it, for an MLB team, too,” Escobar said. “I think it’s something that gets the community together.”