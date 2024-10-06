On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mexican baseball teams face off at Smith’s Ballpark during Hispanic Heritage month

Oct 6, 2024, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:12 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Baseball fans are used to seeing the Salt Lake Bees play at Smith’s Ballpark, but not teams from Mexico. 

“We grow up around the area here,” said Felix Escobar who came to Bees games frequently. “It’s been nice, coming in to actually see the Charros de Jailsco where my family originated from.” 

The Charros faced off against the Venados de Mazatlán, teams from Mexico’s Pacific League, in a pair of preseason games for the first time ever in Salt Lake City. 

A pair of Mexican baseball teams brought baseball back to Smith’s Ballpark on Oct. 5-6, 2024. (KSL TV)

The Miller Sports + Entertainment made the announcement of “Beisbol en Salt Lake” back in July, calling it a two-baseball fiesta. 

“We love the Hispanic community in Salt Lake, and just being able to share their passion for baseball with us is just phenomenal,” said Dustin Dehlin, vice president of business development for Miller Sports. 

Support of fans

Fans were seen wearing jerseys from both teams and others from across Mexico. Fans were also able to enjoy more entertainment like a drone show on Saturday, mariachi and other live music on Sunday. 

Utah Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-District 10, said the game was also an economic and cultural opportunity for the city as some fans from Guatemala, Jalisco traveled to Salt Lake City. 

“I really applaud (the Salt Lake Bees) for their commitment to try to really just cater to other types of audiences,” Escamilla said. “People are happy, it’s a fiesta, it’s a celebration.” 

The Miller Sports + Entertainment group said 8,000 fans attended the game on Saturday and 5,000 came out on Sunday. Dehlin said they hope to make this an annual tradition for fans. 

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

“Our hope is to continue to do this,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had professional teams come in and play for the Mexican League.” 

Escobar said he’s this won’t be the last time they’ll see professional baseball in Utah.

“The ‘communidad’ is up for it, for an MLB team, too,” Escobar said. “I think it’s something that gets the community together.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Audience members begin exiting after the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General C...

Daniel Woodruff

Latter-day Saints react after 17 new temples announced

It was a big finale to General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples. 

22 minutes ago

A pair of Mexican baseball teams brought baseball back to Smith's Ballpark on Oct. 5-6, 2024. (KSL...

Brianna Chavez

Mexican baseball teams face off at Smith’s Ballpark during Hispanic Heritage month

A pair of Mexican baseball teams brought baseball back to Smith's Ballpark for the weekend.

1 hour ago

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for breaking into 4 cars belonging to teens, urinating in victims cars, police say

A Tremonton city worker was arrested for allegedly targeting four teen girls by breaking into their vehicles and urinating in them, police say.

2 hours ago

The new Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele is pictured on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Laura Seitz, Des...

Mark Jones

Church announces 17 new temples, including one in central Utah

President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3 hours ago

Red rock walls...

Michael Houck

Rappeler dies after falling nearly 200 feet in Zion National Park

A 40-year-old man was killed while rappelling near the Upper Emerald Pools in Zion National Park.

5 hours ago

These United States...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘These United States: Stories that inspire and unite us’

In ‘These United States,’ we celebrate the remarkable strength of community and the transformative impact of collective action. Our nation, often divided, can find unity in these stories that reveal our shared humanity

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Mexican baseball teams face off at Smith’s Ballpark during Hispanic Heritage month