LOCAL NEWS

Latter-day Saints react after 17 new temples announced

Oct 6, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm

Audience members begin exiting after the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General C...

Audience members begin exiting after the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY It was a big finale to General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples. 

The long list includes one to be built in Price, in central Utah. 

In pre-recorded remarks Sunday during the final session of the two-day conference, the 100-year-old Church president explained the role temples play in the faith. 

“Why are we building temples at such an unprecedented pace? Why? Because the Lord has instructed us to do so,” President Nelson said. 

President Nelson has now announced 185 temples since becoming the faith’s leader in 2018. 

“In the temple, we receive protection from the buffetings of the world,” President Nelson said. “We experience the pure love of Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father in great abundance. We feel peace and spiritual reassurance, in contrast to the turbulence of the world.” 

Reaction of church members

Outside the Conference Center, members reacted to the news. 

“Seventeen temples, it’s a miracle,” said Michael Barrantes, a student who is originally from Costa Rica. 

The announcement brought a big smile to Taynara Manhisa, who is from Maputo, Mozambique, the site of one of the new temples. 

Taynara Manhisa, from Maputo, Mozambique, said she was excited to hear the announcement of 17 new temples by President Russell M. Nelson during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual World General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (KSL TV)

“I was so excited. I’m so happy,” Manhisa said, beaming. “I know that Heavenly Father finally heard our prayers. We really wanted a temple there.” 

Her friend, Osvaldo Joar, who is also from Mozambique, called the news of the new temples “amazing.” 

This was the first General Conference in several years that there were no seating limitations inside the Conference Center, which was basically full. Nearly 20,000 people attended each of the five sessions to hear from Church leaders. 

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles 20 years ago this month, spoke about faith during the Sunday morning session. 

“Faith is strong when it has deep roots in personal experience, personal commitment to Jesus Christ, independent of what our traditions are or what others may say or do,” Elder Uchtdorf said. 

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, talked about finding answers to spiritual questions. 

“I testify that our sincere gospel questions can provide Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ with opportunities to help us grow,” Sister Browning said. 

Salt Lake Temple

During his remarks Sunday, President Nelson also talked about the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, which has been under construction for nearly five years. 

“Present projections indicate that this work will be completed by the end of 2026,” President Nelson said. “We are grateful for all who are working on this massive project.” 

President Nelson attended two of the weekend’s conference sessions in person, including Sunday afternoon. He watched the other sessions from his home. The leader of the worldwide church recently turned 100. 

Ben Lamoreaux, who attended the Sunday afternoon session of General Conference said he was happy to see President Nelson attend the session. (KSL TV)

“Super excited he’s still kicking it, honestly,” said Ben Lamoreaux after conference concluded. “Big testimony builder to me that he is called of God.” 

 

