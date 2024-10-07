On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Packers QB Jordan Love Overcomes Turnovers To Defeat Rams In LA

Oct 6, 2024, 6:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love turned the ball over twice in SoFi Stadium on Sunday but was still able to lead Green Bay to its third win of the season.

Love completed 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled three times for 10 yards.

Jordan Love, Packers Down Rams To Get Back In Win Column

After falling to the Vikings in week four, Green Bay looked to get back on the hose on the road in Los Angeles.

There were some moments when that looked uncertain. But, they were ultimately able to get the job done.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Four Touchdowns In Return From Injury

They started out on the right foot by forcing a three-and-out on the Rams’ first possession and marching the length of the field for six.

Two drives later, the Rams answered with a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.

After back-to-back punts, the Green Bay offense came out looking to take the lead before halftime.

Unfortunately, with their back against the wall, a bad decision from Love ended up in a defensive touchdown for Los Angeles.

The Packers were able to tack on three in the two-minute drill but still went into the break facing a deficit.

Green Bay’s defense was able to make up for the mistake early in the third by forcing a fumble just outside the red zone.

The turnover set up a 66-yard touchdown connection from Love to Tucker Kraft.

The Green Bay defense stepped up again on the next drive as they picked off Matt Stafford and returned it 28 yards to midfield.

It took just six plays for the Packers to get inside 10 yards.

Once again, Love found Kraft for his second touchdown of the afternoon.

The Rams were able to tack on one more TD in the fourth but a failed two-point conversion left them needing one more to take the lead.

The defense held on one more time and forced a turnover on downs to secure the 24-19 win.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Overcomes Turnovers To Defeat Rams In LA

Jordan Love turned the ball over twice in SoFi Stadium on Sunday but was still able to lead Green Bay to it's third win of the season.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Kailer Yamamoto To One-Year Deal After PTO

Following a professional tryout during training camp, the Utah Hockey Club has officially signed Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, two-way contract.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 6

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and other questions get answered.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Noon Kickoff Will Be On Location For BYU/Arizona Game

BYU football will host FOX pregame show Big Noon Kickoff this week in Provo.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Bold Predictions For Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Season

With the Utah Hockey Club's inaugural season set to begin on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, what do we know about the team, and what predictions can we make for the 2024-25 campaign?

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Climb AP Top 25 After Wild Weekend Of College Football Action

The latest AP Top 25 after a weekend filled with upsets during bye weeks for BYU and Utah.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Packers QB Jordan Love Overcomes Turnovers To Defeat Rams In LA