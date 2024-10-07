Packers QB Jordan Love Overcomes Turnovers To Defeat Rams In LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love turned the ball over twice in SoFi Stadium on Sunday but was still able to lead Green Bay to its third win of the season.

Love completed 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled three times for 10 yards.

Jordan Love, Packers Down Rams To Get Back In Win Column

After falling to the Vikings in week four, Green Bay looked to get back on the hose on the road in Los Angeles.

There were some moments when that looked uncertain. But, they were ultimately able to get the job done.

They started out on the right foot by forcing a three-and-out on the Rams’ first possession and marching the length of the field for six.

First TD in the Green & Gold for Jacobs!#GBvsLAR pic.twitter.com/s2JtiOfhjh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2024

Two drives later, the Rams answered with a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.

After back-to-back punts, the Green Bay offense came out looking to take the lead before halftime.

Unfortunately, with their back against the wall, a bad decision from Love ended up in a defensive touchdown for Los Angeles.

The Packers were able to tack on three in the two-minute drill but still went into the break facing a deficit.

Green Bay’s defense was able to make up for the mistake early in the third by forcing a fumble just outside the red zone.

The turnover set up a 66-yard touchdown connection from Love to Tucker Kraft.

Coming out of the half trailing 13-10, Love found Kraft for a 66-yard catch-and-run TD. pic.twitter.com/ibU4bPUh5H — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) October 6, 2024

The Green Bay defense stepped up again on the next drive as they picked off Matt Stafford and returned it 28 yards to midfield.

It took just six plays for the Packers to get inside 10 yards.

Once again, Love found Kraft for his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Love and Kraft connected again later in the quarter to put Green Bay up 24-13. They held onto the lead down the stretch for their third win of the year. pic.twitter.com/ThrkwHWrqL — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) October 6, 2024

The Rams were able to tack on one more TD in the fourth but a failed two-point conversion left them needing one more to take the lead.

The defense held on one more time and forced a turnover on downs to secure the 24-19 win.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

