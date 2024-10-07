On the Site:
Food poisoning dangers are real after severe weather

Oct 6, 2024, 8:39 PM

Shopping carts hold damaged products outside of CJ's Market in Lansing, North Carolina, after Hurri...

Shopping carts hold damaged products outside of CJ's Market in Lansing, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene destroyed the store, which was a main source of grocery for local residents. (Bryan Olin Dozier, NURPHO/Associated Press via CNN Newsource)

(Bryan Olin Dozier, NURPHO/Associated Press via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AJ WILLINGHAM, CNN


(CNN) — Hurricanes and other natural disasters often create a cascade of unexpected complications, including extended power and water outagesflooding, mold damage and other emergencies. Now add the increased danger of food poisoning to that list.

There is the possibility for a rise in foodborne illnesses like salmonella and E. coli after natural disasters, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when power outages affect cold storage.

If your household has recently been hit by a power outage, here are ways to keep your food safe:

Keep your fridge door shut

Under normal circumstances, your fridge should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below and your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below, according to the CDC. When the power goes out, it’s a race against time to make sure food doesn’t spoil.

“Bacteria multiply quickly between temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit,” CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen told CNN. “Refrigerators can generally keep food cold if it’s been under four hours and the door was not opened.”

To make sure you’re getting the right temperature, purchase a food thermometer, the CDC suggests.

Freezers can buy you more time

Food stored in a freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit is safe to re-freeze or cook as long as it doesn’t rise above that crucial 40-degree mark, according to the CDC.

Once the power is cut, a full freezer can hold a safe temperature for 48 hours with the door closed. But, if it’s half full, that time could be cut to 24 hours – again, only if the door remains closed. That’s why experts suggest keeping any fridge activity to a minimum.

Some people may turn to throwing things in the freezer to buy more time. Bill Marler, a food safety attorney in Seattle, said there are some things to take into account.

“If you do this, you’re essentially adding warmer food into a cold environment, just like if you put hot food in the refrigerator,” he told CNN. “It will raise the temperature of the whole freezer and lower the amount of time things can stay safe.”

As to know when all is lost, the CDC and other food experts abide by a simple saying: “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Some foods carry different risks

Pre-packaged foods and ready-to-eat foods can be a particular problem when considering food safety.

“Things like improperly stored deli meals, cold cuts, hot dogs and even some types of soft cheeses can be linked to listeria,” Marler said. “Vegetables and fruits can be a little easier, because they tell you when they’re not good to eat. But with some pre-made foods, it can be harder to tell.”

He advised people to avoid cross-contamination that could complicate a post-power outage fridge purge.

“Don’t let the juice from hot dogs contaminate other foods, and store meats — even cooked meats — separately from fruits and vegetables and the like.”

Keeping foods separate from each other is a practice that should start at the grocery store, according to the CDC. They should also be kept in separate areas of the refrigerator any day of the week, regardless of the weather.

Cooked doesn’t mean safe

While items like milk and raw meat are the first things to consider when purging a too-warm fridge, Wen said it’s important not to overlook cooked items.

“Cooked food should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. Leftovers that cannot be kept at 40 degrees F or lower should be thrown out,” she said.

The CDC also has a helpful chart of how long foods can stay fresh in a functioning fridge, whether opened or unopened.

People with pre-existing conditions should be more careful

The effects of foodborne illnesses can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening complications. People with pre-existing conditions can be more at-risk for serious illness, the CDC said.

“It varies by the type of contamination, but pregnant women, the very young and the very old, and people with compromised immune systems are more at risk for contracting serious diseases, like listeria, that can occur with improper food handling or storage,” Marler said.

If you are in one of these high-risk groups, the CDC recommends paying special attention to food safety procedures when buying, preparing, cooking and storing your food.

