Layton police say teen who went missing has been found

UPDATE (11:15 pm) — Late Sunday night, Layton police the boy had been found.

LAYTON — The Layton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post by Layton police, the boy was last seen heading eastbound on Layton Parkway at about 2200 West at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and black and white rollerblades.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Layton police at 801-497-8300.