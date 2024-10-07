Layton police say teen who went missing has been found
Oct 6, 2024, 8:55 PM | Updated: 11:26 pm
(KSL TV)
UPDATE (11:15 pm) — Late Sunday night, Layton police the boy had been found.
LAYTON — The Layton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to a Facebook post by Layton police, the boy was last seen heading eastbound on Layton Parkway at about 2200 West at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The boy was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and black and white rollerblades.
If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Layton police at 801-497-8300.