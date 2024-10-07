Dozens of vehicles towed, more cited near Fifth Water Hot Springs

On the Site:
SPANISH FORK The Utah County Sheriff’s Office towed dozens of vehicles Friday through Sunday, and cited even more. 

Sgt. Spencer Cannon said parking over the weekend was a “pretty major problem.” He said a number of vehicles were sitting in no parking zones or they weren’t parked within the lines. 

“This weekend, especially today was as big of a problem as I think I’ve ever seen up here,” Cannon said. 

Cannon said issues with parking is common in the area. He said the parking lot at the trailhead for Fifth Water Hot Springs can fit about 20 vehicles. 

“There’s signage up there that says ‘no parking along the road for the next two miles,'” Cannon said.  “When you get up closer to the area, there are signs on both sides and they have the signs that say no parking and they have the little diagram of the tow truck towing cars away.” 

“We use towing as a last resort,” Cannon said. “When it’s the worst possible situation it can be.” 

He said in this case, vehicles were parked in a way where emergency response vehicles, larger pick-up trucks, and RVs could not pass. He said some cars were parked so far into the road, it was unlikely one other car could get by. 

The Utah County Sheriff's Office towed dozens of vehicles Friday through Sunday, and cited even more. (KSL TV) The Utah County Sheriff's Office towed dozens of vehicles Friday through Sunday, and cited even more. (KSL TV)

“We got called to a disturbance up here where people were fighting and that is the exact issue,” Cannon said. “The people who were parked didn’t want to move their car. And the people trying to get through couldn’t get through if those cars were not moved.” 

Open access for roads

Cannon said about 70 citations were handed out his weekend. He said approximately 20 vehicles were impounded. 

“We recognize that that’s a huge inconvenience for people. We use that as a last resort, but these roads have to be able to have open access for emergency response vehicles and for people who are just traveling from one place to another, they have to be able to get through,” he said. 

He said it’s important drivers know that their vehicle must be entirely within the white lines painted by the U.S. Forest Service or they risk getting a ticket. 

“We don’t like getting to the point where we have to tow cars, but the problem is, is this is a narrow road,” Cannon said. 

He said, “We give as much latitude as we can,” but emphasized the importance of emergency vehicles being able to get through, and traffic flow as law enforcement’s primary reasons for citing or towing vehicles. 

“When people aren’t taking it seriously and they’re willing to pay a $40 parking citation, then we sometimes have to take more drastic steps,” Cannon said. 

