LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for allegedly firing a weapon inside a home

Oct 6, 2024, 10:40 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2020.

BY MARK JONES


SOUTH JORDAN A man is in custody Sunday night after police say he allegedly fired weapon inside a home.

Police were called to the home, located at 9536 S. Caledonia Circle, at around 8:15 p.m., according to Officer Shaun Becker, with South Jordan police.

Becker didn’t know if there were other people inside the home at the time. However, he did say that there were no injuries reported.

A shelter-in-place order was in place for a time, but was lifted as soon as the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional information will be released on Monday, according to Becker.

Man arrested for allegedly firing a weapon inside a home