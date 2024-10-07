LocalsInTheNFL Week Five Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The fifth week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week four.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week six of the 2024 NFL season begins on October 10 as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Five: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

Utah State alum Bobby Wagner was all over the field for the Commanders’ defense in a 34-13 win over the Browns. The All=Pro linebacker had six total tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Former BYU Cougar LB Fred Warner built on his already impressive season with 12 total tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for loss.

Former Aggie QB Jordan Love helped Green Bay get back in the win column in week five. Love completed 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled three times for 10 yards.

In The Statsheet

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson had five tackles (four solo) in the Bears’ win on Sunday.

Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy had two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit one week removed from winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Former Utah safety Marcus Williams had five solo tackles in the Ravens nail-biting overtime win over the Bengals.

A former Ute RB and Aggie CB both did some work for the Bengals against Baltimore. Zack Moss had nine carries for 24 yards and added three receptions for 28 yards. Jalen Davis posted two total tackles (one solo).

Former Ute QB Tyler Huntley made his second start for the Dolphins and connected on 18 of his 31 pass attempts for 194 yards. He added three rushes for seven yards with his feet.

Former BYU CB Michael Davis posted one tackle in Washington’s win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Two former Utes, safety Julian Blackmon and kicker Matt Gay, both got on the stat sheet in a narrow loss to Jacksonville in week five. Blackmon had three solo tackles and Gay went 2/2 on field goals and 4/4 on extra points. On the other end, another former Utah star, Devin Lloyd posted six total tackles (two solo).

Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 34 yards as Houston improved to 4-1 with a win over Buffalo.

Two former Pac-12 champion Utah stars, safety Cole Bishop and tight end Dalton Kincaid, did some work for the Bills despite falling short in Houston. Bishop had four total tackles (two solo). Kincaid was targeted six times and pulled in two receptions for 34 yards.

Two former Utah defensive stars, Cody Barton and Jonah Elliss, contributed to the Broncos’ big week five win. Barton recorded seven solo tackles and Elliss had one.

Former BYU DT Khyiris Tonga had two total tackles (one solo) as the Cardinals beat the 49ers for the first time in over two years.

Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky only had to punt one time and it sailed for 44 yards. With the starting kicker suffering an injury, Wishnowsky also attempted a field goal and drilled it from 26 yards.

Former BYU safety Zayne Anderson recorded one solo tackle as the Packers defeated the Rams in Inglewood.

Secured The Win

Former SUU Thunderbird OL Braxton Jones and former USU Aggie long snapper Patrick Scales held it down for the Bears in a 36-10 win over the Panthers in week five.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels and the Texans’ O-Line only allowed one sack on C.J. Stroud as Houston downed Buffalo, 23-20.

Former Ute Garett Bolles helped Denver pick up its third win of the season over Las Vegas, 34-18.

Former Utah Ute OL Jackson Barton and the Cardinals shocked San Francisco in a 24-23 win in week five.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

