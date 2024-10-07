On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Person shot, killed on highway in Salt Lake City

Oct 7, 2024, 7:07 AM | Updated: 8:35 am

One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Mon...

One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after Utah Highway Patrol said a shooting occurred on state Route 201 Monday morning.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said at least one shot was fired on the eastbound lanes of the highway near 900 West at approximately 5:20 a.m. One person was subsequently killed, and Roden said another had been taken into custody.

UHP said the shooting was related to road rage, and two cars had crashed in the encounter.

Authorities closed the highway on Redwood Road in addition to 900 West while troopers investigated. Roden said they were still piecing together what happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. As of 7:50 a.m., Roden said the road could remain closed for another three to four hours.

Salt Lake City school district alerted parents that school buses caught in the “extremely heavy traffic” would be late to pick students up.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Mon...

