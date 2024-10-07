Person shot, killed on highway in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after Utah Highway Patrol said a shooting occurred on state Route 201 Monday morning.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said at least one shot was fired on the eastbound lanes of the highway near 900 West at approximately 5:20 a.m. One person was subsequently killed, and Roden said another had been taken into custody.

UHP said the shooting was related to road rage, and two cars had crashed in the encounter.

Authorities closed the highway on Redwood Road in addition to 900 West while troopers investigated. Roden said they were still piecing together what happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. As of 7:50 a.m., Roden said the road could remain closed for another three to four hours.

Salt Lake City school district alerted parents that school buses caught in the “extremely heavy traffic” would be late to pick students up.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.