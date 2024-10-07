On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Person shot, killed on SR 201 during road rage incident

Oct 7, 2024, 7:07 AM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after Utah Highway Patrol said a shooting occurred on state Route 201 Monday morning.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said at least one shot was fired on the eastbound lanes of the highway near 900 West at approximately 5:20 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old man was subsequently killed, and a 44-year-old man was taken into custody.

UHP said the shooting was related to road rage, and two cars had crashed in the encounter.

Authorities closed the highway on Redwood Road in addition to 900 West while troopers investigated. Roden said they were still piecing together what happened at approximately 10 a.m. Roden reported investigators are still working to confirm the exact time frame of the incident.

Roden reported that the other person involved had no injuries, and was in custody working with law enforcement. He said that a crash did occur, but medical examiners are necessary to determine the exact cause of death.

“We want people to be responsible and not take things like this lightly,” Roden said.

One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV) One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV) One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV) One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV) One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Salt Lake City school district alerted parents that school buses caught in the “extremely heavy traffic” would be late to pick students up.

Roden reported that the road rage incident only involved two people, in separate cars. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. At approximately 9:55 a.m., both vehicles remained on scene while investigators collected evidence, which would likely keep the area closed for two to three hours. He advised people to look for alternate routes.

“As far as road rage is concerned, this is something that has been on our radar for quite some time,” Roden said. ” We’ve had a lot of incidents over the last couple of years.”

Roden said that since July, when a new road rage law went into effect to help officials track road rage incidents, UHP had investigated over 40 incidents related to road rage.

“We’re hoping that this new law helps to give law enforcement a tool to help us to counteract road rage, and get people to think twice about any type of road rage situation,” Roden said.


“Any time road rage happens on our freeway, it is a concern for us. We want to make sure that people maintain control of their emotions, that we help get people to and from, and that people can travel on our roadways here in Utah safely,” Roden said.

Roden said that road rage incidents can be avoided, by staying in control of emotions, and leaving a heated scene when necessary.

“We need to be kind and courteous on our roadways, but we also need to maintain control of our emotions,” he said.

He advised people to disengage, take an exit, and get space during road rage interactions.

“That way we all stay safe, and we don’t put other people in jeopardy,” Roden said.

Roden asked that anybody with information, including footage, contact UHP’s dispatch center.

Contrubiting: Karah Brackin and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Mon...

Mary Culbertson

Person shot, killed on SR 201 during road rage incident

One person was shot and killed on state Route 201 in Salt Lake City.

8 hours ago

(FILE) - Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for breaking into 4 cars belonging to teens, urinating in victims cars, police say

A Tremonton city worker was arrested for allegedly targeting four teen girls by breaking into their vehicles and urinating in them, police say.

22 hours ago

Nicholas Umphenour, 29, appears on court where was sentenced to life in prison, Friday, Oct. 4, 202...

Rebecca Bone, Associated Press

Man charged with helping Idaho inmate escape during a hospital ambush sentenced to life

An Idaho man who ambushed and shot correctional officers at a Boise hospital to help a fellow white supremacist gang member escape was sentenced to life behind bars.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City Police responded to an apartment on North Temple where a man barricaded himself insi...

Jacob Freeman and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Man in custody after barricading himself in North Temple apartment

A man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment after a domestic violence incident on Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said. 

1 day ago

A man was found dead in the parking lot of a West Valley City apartment complex on Tuesday, Sept. 2...

Jacob Freeman

Arrest warrant issued for September West Valley City murder

A murder warrant has been issued for a September shooting in West Valley City, but investigators fear the suspect has already fled the country.

1 day ago

A person preforming CPR on a test dummy....

Jacob Freeman

Man charged for interfering with CPR in Grand County

A man was arrested after he interfered with first responders while they were giving a patient chest compressions in September.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Person shot, killed on SR 201 during road rage incident