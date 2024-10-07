Person shot, killed on SR 201 during road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after Utah Highway Patrol said a shooting occurred on state Route 201 Monday morning.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said at least one shot was fired on the eastbound lanes of the highway near 900 West at approximately 5:20 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old man was subsequently killed, and a 44-year-old man was taken into custody.

UHP said the shooting was related to road rage, and two cars had crashed in the encounter.

Authorities closed the highway on Redwood Road in addition to 900 West while troopers investigated. Roden said they were still piecing together what happened at approximately 10 a.m. Roden reported investigators are still working to confirm the exact time frame of the incident.

Roden reported that the other person involved had no injuries, and was in custody working with law enforcement. He said that a crash did occur, but medical examiners are necessary to determine the exact cause of death.

“We want people to be responsible and not take things like this lightly,” Roden said.

Salt Lake City school district alerted parents that school buses caught in the “extremely heavy traffic” would be late to pick students up.

Roden reported that the road rage incident only involved two people, in separate cars. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. At approximately 9:55 a.m., both vehicles remained on scene while investigators collected evidence, which would likely keep the area closed for two to three hours. He advised people to look for alternate routes.

“As far as road rage is concerned, this is something that has been on our radar for quite some time,” Roden said. ” We’ve had a lot of incidents over the last couple of years.”

Roden said that since July, when a new road rage law went into effect to help officials track road rage incidents, UHP had investigated over 40 incidents related to road rage.

“We’re hoping that this new law helps to give law enforcement a tool to help us to counteract road rage, and get people to think twice about any type of road rage situation,” Roden said.



“Any time road rage happens on our freeway, it is a concern for us. We want to make sure that people maintain control of their emotions, that we help get people to and from, and that people can travel on our roadways here in Utah safely,” Roden said.

Roden said that road rage incidents can be avoided, by staying in control of emotions, and leaving a heated scene when necessary.

“We need to be kind and courteous on our roadways, but we also need to maintain control of our emotions,” he said.

He advised people to disengage, take an exit, and get space during road rage interactions.

“That way we all stay safe, and we don’t put other people in jeopardy,” Roden said.

Roden asked that anybody with information, including footage, contact UHP’s dispatch center.

Contrubiting: Karah Brackin and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.